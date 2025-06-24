Bollywood actor who vanished despite successful debut, joined ₹8,500 cr+ company, richer than Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood is brimming with both new and seasoned talent, so much so that it's easy to miss when an actor silently steps away from films for good. This is the story of a Bollywood actor who entered the film industry in the early 2010s— a time that saw the rise of several now-prominent stars like Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and Sidharth Malhotra.

Advertisement

Girish Kumar leaves Bollywood Around the same time, Girish Kumar made his successful entry into Bollywood.

Despite a solid acting debut with the 2013 romantic drama, Ramaiya Vastavaiya helmed by Prabhu Deva, Girish did not stay for long in the industry. The film was a remake of the director's Telugu film Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana. It also starred Kamal Haasan's daughter Shruti Haasan.

The film is still remembered for its hit musical tracks. It had an average business at the box office but definitely left a mark in the hearts of its fans. In fact, Girish even fetched nominations for Best Debut or Newcomer for his debut film.

However, after Ramaiya Vastavaiya he appeared only in one film-- Loveshhuda, opposite Navneet Kaur Dhillon. The film was released in 2016 and failed at the box office. It also received negative reviews from critics, after which Girish left acting for good. Since then he never starred in any films.

Advertisement

Where is Girish Kumar now While Girish left acting, he did not leave the film industry. He joined a bigwig company in the industry.

Girish Kumar is the son of film producer Kumar S Taurani. He is also the nephew of Ramesh S Taurani.

As the founders of Tips Industries, the Taurani brothers are one of the most popular names in the industry, earning a prominent place beyond Bollywood. Following his silent exit from acting, Girish joined the family business, working alongside his father and uncle to help manage and grow the Tips empire.

Currently, he is serving as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Tips Industries.

As of the stock market close on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, the market capitalisation (M-Cap) of Tips Music Industries was at ₹8,533.40 crore, according to NSE data.

Advertisement

Girish Kumar's wealth Girish Kumar may have stepped away from the limelight, but his role in the family-run Tips Industries has helped him build an impressive fortune, even making him richer than some of the current actors. Thanks to his stake in the company, Girish's personal wealth is estimated at around ₹2,164 crore, as per corporate shareholding data reported by Hindustan Times.

This puts him ahead of several big names in Bollywood, including Ranbir Kapoor ( ₹400 crore), Ranveer Singh ( ₹245 crore), and Varun Dhawan ( ₹380 crore), but even surpassing superstar Aamir Khan, whose net worth is estimated at ₹1,900 crore.

Girish Kumar in Mumbai Earlier this month, Girish Kumar was snapped out and about in Mumbai.

Advertisement

The former actor tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Krsna and is a father to their child.