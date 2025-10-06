'Give importance to your mental health': Divya Dutta advocates for 'right balance' in life amid social media popularity

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 (ANI): Bollywood actress Divya Dutta emphasised the importance of mental health and human connection in this ever-changing, tech-savvy world.

Known for her roles in films like Chhaava, Blackmail, and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Divya Dutta delivered a session on mental health at Billabong High International School in Mumbai on Monday.

While talking to ANI, Divya Dutta called out the importance of finding the right "balance" in life while living in a tech-savvy world where cell phones, ChatGPT and social media are popular.

"I think we are living in a tech-savvy world where mobiles, chatGPTs, AI, and social media are so popular among people. We make the most of machines and other things instead of people. Therefore, it is essential to maintain your composure and strike a balance in life," Divya Dutta said.

The actress urges people to go back to basics, which includes "connecting with people", "looking after yourself", and "being happy" without the help of social media.

"Go back to basics is what we learned during COVID. I think that is what we really need to learn now as well. Return to the basics of connecting with people, of taking care of yourself and being happy. Give more importance to yourself, your health, mental health, and physical health," added Divya Dutt.

The Principal of Billabong High International School, Anahita Landers, expressed her gratitude to Divya Dutta for her impactful session on mental health for the students.

"There are a lot of celebrities who just say that they support, but there are very few celebrities who actually come and do something for the cause. Do something concrete. And I think she has (Divya Dutta) been so very, I am so thankful that she came to our school today and said such a good thing to the kids," said Anahita Landers while talking to the media.

On the work front, Divya Dutta-starrer 'Echoes of Valour' was recently screened at the Venice Film Festival 2025. Directed by Indira Dhar, the film is touted to be a "poignant biopic on the mother of an Indian army soldier."