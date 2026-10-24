Gladiator and Gladiator II on Netflix: Release dates, cast details and everything to know about both Roman epic films

Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II has found a fresh audience on streaming, climbing to the No. 1 position on Netflix’s US movie chart just two days after its arrival on the platform. The film, which earned more than $462 million worldwide during its theatrical run, has returned to the spotlight despite a box-office performance that fell short of expectations given its reported production budget.

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Why Gladiator II Is Finding A Second Life The sequel, starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington, began streaming on Netflix on 21 October 2026. By 23 October, it had overtaken Ben Affleck’s Animals to claim the top spot in the US, according to rankings tracked by FlixPatrol and reported by entertainment outlets. The ranking refers to the US chart, rather than Netflix’s global list.

The streaming turnaround is notable because Gladiator II was an expensive production. Its reported $250 million budget placed considerable pressure on its theatrical earnings, which reached approximately $462.2 million worldwide.

However, box-office gross does not translate directly into studio profit: cinemas retain a share of ticket sales, while marketing and distribution add to the overall cost. The film’s performance therefore fell short of the expectations attached to a production of its scale, even though its worldwide gross was substantial.

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The sequel received a mixed-to-positive critical response, but its latest streaming performance offers another measure of audience interest. Its rise also gives viewers who skipped the cinema release an opportunity to watch the film at home.

Gladiator: Release date, cast and story Directed by Ridley Scott, Gladiator follows Maximus Decimus Meridius, a respected Roman general betrayed after the death of Emperor Marcus Aurelius. Joaquin Phoenix plays Commodus, the emperor's ambitious son, who seizes power and orders Maximus' execution. Maximus survives, but is enslaved and forced to fight as a gladiator.

Russell Crowe leads the film as Maximus, with Connie Nielsen as Lucilla, Oliver Reed as Proximo, Djimon Hounsou as Juba and Richard Harris as Marcus Aurelius. The story follows Maximus as he rises through the gladiatorial ranks, driven by the loss of his family and his determination to confront Commodus.

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The film won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe. Its combination of arena battles and political intrigue helped establish it as a major modern historical epic.

Gladiator II: Release date, cast and story Released in cinemas in 2024, Gladiator II moves the story forward by roughly two decades. Paul Mescal plays Lucius, the son of Maximus and Lucilla, who has grown up away from Rome. After his home is conquered, he is forced into the arena and seeks revenge against the Roman forces responsible.

The sequel features Pedro Pascal as General Marcus Acacius, Denzel Washington as Macrinus, Joseph Quinn as Emperor Geta, Fred Hechinger as Emperor Caracalla and Nielsen returning as Lucilla.

While the original film centred on Maximus' quest for vengeance, the sequel expands the conflict to include Rome's political future. Lucius must confront the men controlling the empire while deciding what kind of future he wants for its people.

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The production also raises the scale of the arena sequences, with elaborate battles and dangerous animal encounters forming part of the spectacle.

Where can you watch both films? Netflix announced the streaming arrival of both films on 21 October 2026, although availability varies by territory. In India, Gladiator II is listed on JioHotstar, according to JustWatch's streaming guide. Viewers should check their regional platforms for the original film's current availability.

Gladiator II is currently available on Netflix in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and parts of Latin America.

However, the films are not currently available on Netflix India, with Indian viewers advised to check local streaming platforms for availability. In India, Gladiator is available on Prime Video and Apple TV while Gladiator II can be streamed on JioHotstar.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.