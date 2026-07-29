Glen Hansard, front man of Irish band the Frames, dies at 56 in motorcycle crash

Glen Hansard, the Oscar-winning singer-songwriter who fronted the beloved Irish rock band the Frames and later found global fame through the film "Once", has died at the age of 56 following a motorcycle collision in Dublin.

Motorcycle Crash in West Dublin Confirmed as Glen Hansard's Cause of Death Glen Hansard's death was confirmed by his representative, ATC Management, via a statement posted to his official website. Irish police issued a release on Wednesday appealing for witnesses to a collision between a motorcycle and a car in the Lucan area of West Dublin, which occurred shortly before 4.30am.

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The statement did not name Hansard directly but said, "the motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was treated at the scene but was pronounced deceased a short time later." Irish news outlets subsequently identified Hansard as the victim.

Tributes From Ireland's Political Leadership Micheál Martin, Ireland's taoiseach, led tributes on social media, writing: "Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Glen Hansard. A talented musician and actor who made a significant contribution to Ireland's cultural landscape over many years."

Glen Hansard: From Dublin Busker to Academy Award Winner Born in Dublin on 21 April 1970, Hansard grew up in a working-class household shaped by hardship. In a 2012 interview, he described his father as "quiet, angry, shut down," adding: "so my thing is: I express everything that's there. I want to get it all out."

Glen Hansard's path into music began almost by accident, after an uncle left behind a guitar when he was sent to prison. "I was kind of in a funny spot. I was getting into trouble," Hansard recalled in a recent podcast interview, describing his introduction to the instrument.

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He soon became devoted to the songwriting of Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen and Van Morrison, dropping out of school to busk on Dublin's streets and play in local bands.

By 1990, Hansard had founded the Frames, the rock band that would define much of his career and produce multiple hit albums across Ireland. He also appeared in "The Commitments" (1991), a role he said he stumbled into while accompanying a friend to an audition.

International recognition arrived with "Once" (2007), a modestly budgeted Irish film shot in just 17 days by director John Carney, a former bandmate. The film's success at the Sundance Film Festival propelled Hansard to global attention, and he shared the 2008 Academy Award for best original song with co-star Marketa Irglova for "Falling Slowly".

The story was later adapted into a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, a transformation Hansard initially resisted before giving it his blessing. He told actor Steve Kazee, who portrayed his role on stage: "Forget about being correct. The muse hates correct."

Glen Hansard's Solo Career Rooted in Activism Glen Hansard went on to build a solo career, releasing the Grammy-nominated "Didn't He Ramble" in 2015, and performed for years with the Swell Season, a folk duo formed with Irglova. He was also a committed activist on homelessness, regularly performing at Dublin's annual Christmas Eve Busk to raise funds for those at risk of losing their homes.

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Reflecting on his songwriting in 2012, Hansard said he often worked "within the vernacular of the love song," though his music extended far beyond romance: "It's also the relationship between me and my country, me and my friends, me and myself, me and my god. It's not always about me and my girl. That's just the language I've gotten used to using."