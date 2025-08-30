Chad Powers: Release date, story, cast, streaming details, trailer | All we know so far

A new comedy series is heading to Hulu this autumn, and it’s already creating buzz for its hilarious blend of sports, second chances, and full-blown disguise. Chad Powers, a half-hour original series co-created by Glen Powell and Michael Waldron, will premiere on September 30, 2025, with its first two episodes launching on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Inspired by a viral ESPN+ segment in which former NFL quarterback Eli Manning went undercover at a college football tryout, Chad Powers reimagines the stunt into a full-blown underdog comedy packed with heart and humour.

Chad Powers trailer out Glen Powell stars as Russ Holliday, a once-promising college football star whose career nosedives after a catastrophic mistake during a championship game.

Fast-forward eight years: Russ is older, out of options, and hungry for a second chance. In a move straight out of Mrs. Doubtfire, he reinvents himself—complete with a wig, fake teeth, and new persona—as “Chad Powers,” walking on to a struggling Southern college football team under a false identity.

The series follows Russ/Chad as he navigates sceptical coaches, suspicious teammates, and the chaos of living a double life, all while trying to prove he’s not the same man who blew it years ago. As much a sports drama as it is a comedy, Chad Powers is a story about redemption, resilience, and the lengths we go to for a do-over.

A star-studded cast The series boasts a strong ensemble cast, including:

Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson, the tough but fair head coach

Perry Mattfeld as Ricky, a key figure in Chad’s new world

Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd

Wynn Everett, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Toby Huss, Clayne Crawford, and Colton Ryan in supporting and recurring roles

Meet the production team Chad Powers is executive produced by football legends Eli and Peyton Manning via Omaha Productions, along with Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown, and director Tony Yacenda (American Vandal). The score is composed by Natalie Holt (Loki), with Patrick Tuck on editing duties. The series was greenlit by Hulu in early 2024 and was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, later that year.

The show is produced by 20th Television and Barnstorm Productions, blending the authenticity of sports with the energy of a classic sitcom.

Release date Chad Powers will debut with its first two episodes on 30 September 2025, with new episodes releasing weekly every Tuesday for the following four weeks.