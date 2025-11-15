Globetrotter Event LIVE: SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra arrive as new epic set to be unveiled

The highly anticipated Globetrotter event is expected to go live any minute, with fans and industry insiders awaiting fresh announcements on SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

The project—still officially untitled—has already generated enormous anticipation, with global casting choices and early reports hinting at the scale of a large-format adventure epic.

Check out the live updates here:

Mahesh Babu is finally here! Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu arrived looking dashing as ever. He walked over to his seat, greeted his wife Namrata and daughter Sitara, after which he greeted Priyanka and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Priyanka Chopra looks gorgeous as she enters the venue Priyanka Chopra looked beautiful as she arrived at the event. She wore a beautiful pink lehenga that she accessorised with heavy jewellery.

SS Rajamouli arrives at the event Director and visionary SS Rajamouli just arrived at the event. He was accompanied by his wife, Rama Rajamouli. After entering, he was greeted by Namrata Shrirodkar and Sitara Ghattamaneni.

Prithiviraj Sukumaran, MM Keeravaani arrive at the event Along with wife, Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran entered the venue in an all black ensemble. Oscar winner MM Keeravaani was also welcomed with loud cheers from the audience.

When and where to watch the Globetrotter event livestream? The event will beging shortly at Ramoji Film Studio. For those who will be watching it from the comforts of their home can opt to watch it on JioHotstar.

Rajamouli, known for steering the Baahubali franchise and the Oscar-winning ‘RRR,’ is expected to outline the film’s vision during the event. This marks his first major public update since production quietly moved into its pre-shoot phase earlier this year.

