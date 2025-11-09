Globetrotter event: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli gear up for spectacular title reveal of SSMB29 in Hyderabad

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has hinted at a major announcement for SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated next film, tentatively titled ‘Globetrotter’ (working title: SSMB29).

The big reveal is set to take place at a grand event on November 15 at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, where fans can expect the unveiling of the official title, first-look teaser, and an introduction to the film’s principal characters.

The event, being dubbed as the Globetrotter Event, marks the first significant update about Rajamouli’s upcoming pan-Indian spectacle since its announcement.

According to sources, the event will be streamed live online, ensuring that fans across the globe can join in the excitement. Streaming giant Jio Hotstar is reportedly partnering with the makers to broadcast the event, which will showcase exclusive glimpses of the film’s adventurous world.

As per industry insiders, the Globetrotter Event will feature Mahesh Babu alongside other prominent cast members including Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who are expected to play pivotal roles.

The unveiling is likely to include an official title reveal, a high-octane teaser, and the first look at the central characters, setting the tone for what is shaping up to be one of Indian cinema’s biggest global projects.

About SSMB29 Tentatively titled SSMB29, the film is described as a globe-trotting jungle adventure — a genre departure for both Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. The project will reportedly see Mahesh in the role of a rugged explorer, reminiscent of the legendary Indiana Jones.

It is said to feature large-scale action set pieces and breathtaking visuals, with filming having taken place across India and the dense forests of Kenya.

The film is being produced by veteran filmmaker Narayana under the Sri Durga Arts banner and is tentatively scheduled for a 2027 theatrical release. Fans and trade analysts alike are expecting SSMB29 to be a milestone in Indian adventure cinema, blending Rajamouli’s cinematic grandeur with Mahesh Babu’s star power.

While the makers have remained tight-lipped about plot details, the buzz surrounding SSMB29 has intensified in recent months. The upcoming Globetrotter Event is expected to finally lift the veil on the film’s scope, visual style, and international appeal.