Globetrotter first single out! Shruti Haasan lends her powerful vocals to Rajamouli’s upcoming epic

The long-awaited promotional campaign for SS Rajamouli’s next cinematic spectacle, tentatively titled ‘Globetrotter’, starring Mahesh Babu, is finally gaining momentum.

The film’s first single, composed by Oscar-winning musician MM Keeravaani and sung by Shruti Haasan, has been unveiled — marking the first major reveal from the ambitious production that has been in the making for over two years.

First single from ‘Globetrotter’ OUT The track, titled ‘GlobeTrotter, was released on YouTube and immediately began trending across social media platforms.

Combining Keeravaani’s grand orchestration with Shruti Haasan’s rich, emotive vocals, the song delivers a stirring and cinematic experience that reflects the adventurous spirit of the film.

Sharing a video from the recording studio with Keeravaani, Shruti Haasan expressed her excitement on Instagram, writing, “It was a pleasure to sing for MM Keeravaani sir’s musical. What a powerful track — LET IT BANG, GLOBETROTTER (sic).”

She continued, “I was seated quietly listening to sir on the keys .He said he usually begins his sessions with the Vigneswara mantram before anything starts, so I assumed that’s what he was starting playing. Suddenly, I realised it was appas song … !and that moment was super special. Thankyou sir for your kindness and the love and warmth of the entire team that day. Can’t wait for you’ll to listen to the track (sic).”

The release of the song follows a series of carefully timed updates from the makers of SSMB29, including the first look of Prithviraj Sukumaran and special video messages from Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra.

The buzz surrounding the project — both for its scale and the rare collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli — continues to grow as fans await more details ahead of the upcoming “Globetrotter Event”.

Know more about ‘SSMB29’ or ‘Globetrotter’ Tentatively titled SSMB29, the film is described as a globe-trotting jungle adventure — a first for both Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. The superstar is reportedly set to play a rugged explorer, drawing comparisons to the legendary Indiana Jones.

The production, led by veteran filmmaker Narayana under the Sri Durga Arts banner, has reportedly shot across multiple locations, including India and the dense forests of Kenya. Featuring large-scale action sequences and expansive visuals, ‘Globetrotter’ is expected to redefine the adventure genre in Indian cinema.

With Rajamouli’s unmatched track record of delivering monumental hits like ‘Baahubali’ and ‘RRR’, and Mahesh Babu venturing into a physically demanding, genre-bending role, expectations for ‘SSMB29’ are extraordinarily high.