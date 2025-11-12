Globetrotter movie: SS Rajamouli reveals Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ first look, ‘Welcome back, Desi Girl’

The excitement for the Globetrotter movie is heating up day by day. SS Rajamouli has now revealed the first look of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ character in the movie, Mandakini.

“The woman who redefined Indian Cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl!” the director wrote while sharing the first look.

“Can’t wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDAKINI,” he added.

Priyanka is seen doing action in the first look. Draped in a yellow saree, the actress is wearing Kolhapuri chappals while firing a pistol.

Globetrotter is rumoured to have a massive budget of ₹1,000 crore. There is, however, no official confirmation yet. If true, it will surpass Kalki 2898 AD as India’s most expensive film. Kalki had a budget of ₹600 crore.

SS Rajamouli earlier revealed Prithviraj Sukumaran’s first look from Globetrotter. The official title and teaser will be launched on November 15 at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The event will be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the villain, Kumbha. His first look shows him in a sinister avatar, seated in a futuristic wheelchair with robotic arms.

“After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said you are one of the finest actors I’ve ever known. Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying,” SS Rajamouli wrote while sharing Prithviraj Sukumaran’s first look in the movie.

Priyanka Chopra returns to Indian cinema There is a reason why SS Rajamouli has “welcomed back” Priyanka Chopra. Globetrotter (also known as SSMB29), also starring Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran and R Madhavan, marks her return to Indian cinema after six long years.

Her last Indian movie was The Sky Is Pink. The Bollywood movie also had Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf.

The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose, marked Zaira Wasim's last movie. The Kashmiri actress, after stunning Bollywood fans with Dangal and Secret Superstar, retired from acting. Priyanka played the mother of the National Award-winning actress in The Sky Is Pink.

After The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka also worked in The White Tiger in 2021. Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao also acted in the English movie. The White Tiger was directed by American filmmaker Ramin Bahrani.

