Varanasi: Mahesh Babu's first look from SS Rajamouli film goes viral, netizens calls it ‘best of his career’

Globetrotter event: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli finally unveiled the name of his upcoming film as Varanasi. Starring Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mahesh Babu, the film teaser will be unveiled at the ongoing Globetrotter event in Hyderabad.

Mahesh Babu's first look from Varanasi Ahead of the teaser launch, the makers shared the much-awaited first look of Mahesh Babu. He will be seen as Rudhra in the film

In the first glimpse, Mahesh Babu was seen wielding a trisulam (trident) in a blood-soaked look. He was riding a bull in what seemed to be a deserted area. In the background, temples were seen as well.

Sharing the first look poster, Rajamouli wrote, “Mahesh Babu as RUDHRA in #VARANASI.”

Reportedly, the film might have a time-travelling story with hashtags ‘GlobeTrotter’ and ‘TimeTrotter’ shown at the end of the clip.

Netizens react to Mahesh Babu's first look from Varanasi Reacting to the first look of the lead actor, fans have shared their excitement.

A user took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Not the best Rajamouli movie first look but definitely THE BEST look of Mahesh Babu in all of his career.”

“Title: “Varanasi” Mahesh Babu’s first look? Internet-breaking stuff,” added another.

Yet another said, “We have enough things in our soil to present our culture to the global audience. Glad to see Rajamauli chooses Indian style rather than Hollywood culture to expand the boundaries of cinema.”

Someone also wrote, “What a look.”

About SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi Varanasi is SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film after his global hit RRR, which received praise from across the world. The film even bagged an Oscar for the song Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravaani.

While Mahesh Babu will lead Varanasi, Priyanka Chopra will essay the role of the female lead as Mandakini. Her first look from the film was recently unveiled.

Sharing it, Chopra wrote on social media, “he’s more than what meets the eye… Say hello to Mandakini. #GlobeTrotter @ssrajamouli @urstrulyMahesh @mmkeeravaani @sridurgaartsofficial @sbbyssk @therealprithvi.”

Her first look earned praises from her singer husband, Nick Jonas. Jonas wrote in the comments, “Incredible!”

On the other hand, Prithviraj Sukumaran will be playing the prime antagonist Kumbha in Varanasi.