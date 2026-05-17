Goa is GONE? Why lakhs of foreign tourists are ditching India's beach capital to go to Vietnam, Sri Lanka

Around 9 lakh foreigners visited Goa in 2017. By 2025, the number had fallen to around 5 lakh, or by roughly half . On the other hand, the number of domestic tourists visiting the western coastal state grew from 68 lakh tourists in 2016 to more than one crore last year.

These numbers, released by Goa's tourism department, indicate a concerning trend. Concerning because tourism reportedly contributes roughly 16.4% to Goa's GDP, and is responsible for nearly 40% of the state's employment.

Goa, which used to be the one-stop shop for foreign tourists' perfect budget beach holiday, is slipping away from its reputation.

In fact, the number of foreign tourists arriving in Goa through charter flights has fallen from nearly 2.5 lakh in 2017 to a little over 40,336 in 2025. This despite a new international airport (MOPA) becoming operational in 2023.

While soaring air ticket prices, cancelled flights and travel constraints due to the prolonged war in West Asia could be immediate reasons, the denuding tourist footfall in Goa predates the US-Iran war.

The question, then, is why is Goa not an attractive destination for foreign tourists anymore?

Cumbersome visa process European tourists that spoke to BBC blamed long, costly and cumbersome visa procedures have been deterring them from flying to India. The e-tourist visa for UK citizens costs between $10 to $80, depending on the time period of stay.

"Today's traveller wants to make quick decisions and take last-minute trips. So this [the visa delay] is definitely a big contributing factor to the drop in numbers," Ernest Dias, who is a committee member at Goa's Department of Tourism, told BBC.

Besides, other Asian countries which offer visa on arrival and finer hotels, have emerged as better alternatives. These include countries such as Thailand, Vietnam and Sri Lanka.

Better beach-front vibe The supply of affordable and clean beach-front hotels in limited in Goa. The few hotels overlooking the Arabian Sea are usually five or seven star properties. The fewer affordable beach-front properties have inadequate infrastructure, with tourists often complaining of erratic internet and electricity.

On the one hand when this premium tier pricing is outpricing budget travellers, and on the other, countries like Vietnam and Thailand are offering all-inclusive resort packages and experiences on cleaner and less-crowded beaches. All this at affordable prices.

Taxi mafia Arriving in Goa is a far simpler task when compared to looking for a cab from either of the airports to your hotel. And for foreign tourists — who reached after enduring long-haul flights and longer visa processes — being hassled by cab unions could be prove to be the final blow.

The local taxi syndicates have aggressively resisted the entry of cab-hailing platforms such as Uber, Ola and Rapido in Goa. Consequently, local travel within the state proves to be either exorbitant or a nuisance.

Besides, strained public utilities and traffic congestion are not doing the state any favours.

Govt admits the problem But the local government has woken up to the problem, Dias told BBC, admitting that perhaps Goa let its guard down for too long.

"We are now trying our best to get the foreigners back with road shows. We recently went to Poland, and Scandinavia is our next target market," he said.

He added that Goa is also keen on drawing more non-European visitors from Asia and Africa in the years to come.