Godzilla Minus Zero: Toho Studios unveils title of next Godzilla film, Takashi Yamazaki to direct

Japan’s Toho Studios has officially announced the title of the next entry in its legendary kaiju saga, revealing that the follow-up to the Oscar-winning Godzilla Minus One will be called Godzilla Minus Zero (also stylised as Godzilla -0.0).

Godzilla Minus One Sequel Officially Announced The reveal took place during the annual “Godzilla Day 2025” celebrations in Tokyo on Monday, marking a major moment for fans of the world’s most enduring cinematic monster.

Acclaimed director and visual effects maestro Takashi Yamazaki will return to helm the new feature, continuing his visionary take on Toho’s most iconic creation.

The first teaser logo and concept artwork, presented at the event, featured stark black-and-white brush strokes reminiscent of the minimalist aesthetic of Minus One. Yamazaki himself co-designed the new emblem, suggesting an even deeper creative involvement and possibly signalling a darker, more introspective tone for the upcoming chapter.

More About Godzilla Minus One Godzilla Minus One, released in 2023, stunned critics and audiences alike with its gripping human drama and technically masterful depiction of post-war despair.

Produced for a modest $15 million, the film roared to over $113 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing live-action Japanese release ever at the North American box office.

More remarkably, it secured a historic Academy Award for Best Visual Effects — the first in the franchise’s 70-year history, outperforming Hollywood juggernauts with budgets many times its size.

Also Read | Godzilla Minus One OTT release date: Japanese movie starts streaming online

According to industry sources, Godzilla Minus Zero is not being framed as a simple sequel but as a bold reimagining of the mythos. Production is reportedly set to begin later this year, with key sequences to be filmed in New Zealand and Norway, hinting at a global scope and an expanded visual palette.

Toho and Yamazaki are said to be eyeing a late-2026 worldwide release, maintaining the studio’s renewed push to position Godzilla not merely as a monster icon but as a symbol of cinematic artistry.