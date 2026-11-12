Godzilla Minus Zero sets record with $32 million opening in North America, where does Ramayana stand? Check earnings

Godzilla Minus Zero has emerged as the highest-grossing live-action foreign-language film at the box office in North America. The film has reportedly collected an estimated $31.6 million during its opening weekend. According to Deadline, the Japanese film also topped the worldwide box office with a global collection of $63 million, ahead of Prime Focus Studios and Sony's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, which grossed $55.7 million worldwide.
The film recorded a strong performance across premium large-format (PLF) screens, with IMAX and other premium formats contributing 74% of its opening weekend gross in the North American market. This was much more than the 52% share recorded by Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey from IMAX and PLF screens during its $123.5 million opening weekend.
The publication also reported that Godzilla Minus Zero's North American marketing expenditure was less than $10 million. Its collection in Japan has reached $17 million (2.7 billion yen) since Tuesday.
Godzilla Minus Zero is also clashing with other films at the box office. Among them is The Cat in the Hat, which opened with $20.5 million, took the second position in the North American box-office rankings. Drummer Boy followed with $9.3 million, while You Can See Everything collected $8.8 million, pushing its cumulative domestic collection to $79.7 million.
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend secured the fifth position with an opening weekend collection of $8.65 million across 1,433 theatres. With this, its North American collection climbed to $12.1 million. Wildwood and Clayface minted $7 million and $6.675 million, respectively, while Wild Horse Nine raked in $6 million. Wicker rounded off the top 10 with $3.35 million.
According to Deadline, the North American box office generated $121.6 million over the weekend, marking its strongest first weekend of November since the pandemic. The overall market was up 45% compared with the weekend from last year. Domestic box-office collections for the year, between January 1 and November 8, stood at $8.6 billion. It recorded a growth of 20% from the same period last year.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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