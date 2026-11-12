Godzilla Minus Zero sets record with $32 million opening in North America, where does Ramayana stand? Check earnings

Godzilla Minus Zero has emerged as the highest-grossing live-action foreign-language film at the box office in North America. The film has reportedly collected an estimated $31.6 million during its opening weekend. According to Deadline, the Japanese film also topped the worldwide box office with a global collection of $63 million, ahead of Prime Focus Studios and Sony's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, which grossed $55.7 million worldwide.
The film recorded a strong performance across premium large-format (PLF) screens, with IMAX and other premium formats contributing 74% of its opening weekend gross in the North American market. This was much more than the 52% share recorded by Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey from IMAX and PLF screens during its $123.5 million opening weekend.
The publication also reported that Godzilla Minus Zero's North American marketing expenditure was less than $10 million. Its collection in Japan has reached $17 million (2.7 billion yen) since Tuesday.
Godzilla Minus Zero is also clashing with other films at the box office. Among them is The Cat in the Hat, which opened with $20.5 million, took the second position in the North American box-office rankings. Drummer Boy followed with $9.3 million, while You Can See Everything collected $8.8 million, pushing its cumulative domestic collection to $79.7 million.
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend secured the fifth position with an opening weekend collection of $8.65 million across 1,433 theatres. With this, its North American collection climbed to $12.1 million. Wildwood and Clayface minted $7 million and $6.675 million, respectively, while Wild Horse Nine raked in $6 million. Wicker rounded off the top 10 with $3.35 million.
According to Deadline, the North American box office generated $121.6 million over the weekend, marking its strongest first weekend of November since the pandemic. The overall market was up 45% compared with the weekend from last year. Domestic box-office collections for the year, between January 1 and November 8, stood at $8.6 billion. It recorded a growth of 20% from the same period last year.