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Godzilla Minus Zero vs Ramayana vs Jailer 2 vs Pyre vs Udta Teer: Box office collections compared

Godzilla Minus Zero has surpassed Ramayana: Part 1 in worldwide box-office collections, while Jailer 2, Pyre and Udta Teer continue their theatrical runs. Here's a look at the latest earnings, including worldwide collections, India gross and net figures.

Anjali Thakur
Published9 Nov 2026, 06:42 PM IST
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Godzilla Minus Zero vs Ramayana vs Jailer 2 vs Pyre vs Udta Teer box office collection
Godzilla Minus Zero vs Ramayana vs Jailer 2 vs Pyre vs Udta Teer box office collection
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The box-office race features films across different languages and genres, with Japanese filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki's Godzilla Minus Zero emerging ahead of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 in worldwide collections so far.

Despite its limited international release, Godzilla Minus Zero has grossed $63 million (approximately 592.91 crore) worldwide, surpassing Ramayana: Part 1, which has collected 507.20 crore (approximately $54 million).

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Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continues its theatrical run, while the Uttarakhand-set drama Pyre has recorded 1.95 crore in a single-day collection. Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer has entered its third week in theatres, collecting 28.73 lakh on Day 16 so far.

Here's a breakdown of the latest box-office collections of Godzilla Minus Zero, Ramayana, Jailer 2, Pyre and Udta Teer.

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Godzilla Minus Zero vs Ramayana: Worldwide box office collection

Although it is yet to release in India and some other territories, Godzilla Minus Zero has grossed $63 million (approximately 592.91 crore) worldwide so far, surpassing Ramayana: Part 1, which has collected 507.20 crore (approximately $54 million).

According to Variety, the Japanese film earned $31.6 million ( 297.31 crore) in North America and another $31.4 million ( 295.43 crore) from international territories where it has been released.

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Godzilla Minus Zero has been made on a reported budget of $19 million (approximately 178.76 crore). It is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Godzilla Minus One, which earned $113 million (approximately 1,070 crore) worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

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In its domestic market of Japan alone, Godzilla Minus Zero has collected 2.7 billion yen, or approximately $17 million ( 159.85 crore), as per Deadline.

Godzilla Minus Zero vs Ramayana: Budget comparison

The difference in the reported production budgets of the two films is substantial.

The two-part Ramayana franchise is reportedly being mounted on a budget of 4,000 crore. If the total budget is divided equally between the two instalments, Ramayana: Part 1 would account for approximately 2,000 crore.

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In comparison, Godzilla Minus Zero was reportedly produced on a budget of 178.76 crore, which is approximately 8.94% of the assumed 2,000 crore budget for the first instalment of Ramayana.

This makes the Japanese film's worldwide gross of 592.91 crore notable, particularly given its limited release across international markets so far.

However, box-office gross collections should not be confused with actual profits, as theatrical revenue sharing, distribution costs, marketing expenses and other costs also influence a film's financial performance.

Ramayana box office collection: Day-wise India earnings

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana: Part 1 has grossed 285.20 crore in the domestic market over four days, with an India net collection of 238.85 crore.

The mythological action film opened with an India net collection of 64.85 crore on Thursday, November 5. It subsequently collected 48.05 crore on Day 2, 69.80 crore on Day 3 and 56.15 crore on Day 4.

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Positive reviews appear to be supporting Godzilla Minus Zero at the global box office, while mixed responses to Ramayana: Part 1 are reportedly affecting its performance, particularly in overseas markets.

Pyre box office collection: 1.95 crore on November 8

Uttarakhand-based drama Pyre recorded a box-office collection of 1.95 crore on November 8, according to Sacnilk.

Directed as an emotional drama set in the remote, depopulated mountains of Uttarakhand, Pyre tells the story of Amma and Bubu, an elderly couple who have been waiting for their son for 28 years.

The film explores the love and companionship shared by the couple in a Himalayan village, where migration has left behind an ageing population and fading communities.

Starring non-professional actors, Pyre opened in theatres on October 30 and received positive word of mouth.

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Jailer 2 box office collection: Day 25 earnings

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 collected 1.15 crore net in India on Day 25 across 657 shows, according to trade analyst Sacnilk.

The Tamil version contributed 90 lakh from 382 shows, while the Telugu version earned 12 lakh from 111 shows.

The Hindi version added 10 lakh from 136 shows, and the Kannada version collected 3 lakh from 28 shows.

Udta Teer box office collection Day 16

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer recorded a rise in box-office collections on Saturday, recovering from the dip witnessed on the previous day.

The film collected 28.73 lakh in gross earnings on Day 16 so far, taking its total India gross collection to 54.73 crore.

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According to TrackTollywood, Udta Teer recorded 34.4% occupancy across 192 shows in 45 cities. A total of 8,834 tickets were sold across 156 theatres.

Udta Teer: State-wise box office collection on Day 16

Maharashtra recorded the highest collection on Day 16, contributing 8.53 lakh, followed by Karnataka with 6.11 lakh.

Delhi recorded collections of 2.98 lakh, while Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh contributed 2.41 lakh and 2.23 lakh, respectively. Telangana added 1.26 lakh, followed by Haryana at 1.19 lakh.

Madhya Pradesh recorded 89,030, while Tamil Nadu collected 79,799. Rajasthan and Punjab contributed 70,800 and 67,670, respectively.

Chandigarh recorded 33,560, while Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Uttarakhand collected 23,250, 20,820 and 11,400, respectively.

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Assam added 4,475, while Bihar and Jharkhand recorded no collections.

Udta Teer: Day-wise box office collection

Udta Teer opened with 4.80 crore on Day 1 before recording a significant jump on Day 2, when it collected 8.55 crore. The film registered its highest collection of 9.49 crore on Day 3.

Its collections subsequently stood at 3.63 crore on Day 4, 3.54 crore on Day 5, 3.12 crore on Day 6, 2.97 crore on Day 7 and 3.32 crore on Day 8.

The film collected 36.10 crore during its first week in theatres.

In its second week, Udta Teer earned 4.75 crore on Day 9 and 4.97 crore on Day 10. Its collections then declined to 1.62 crore on Day 11, 1.87 crore on Day 12 and 1.44 crore on Day 13. It collected 19.42 lakh on Day 14.

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The film added 18.16 crore to its total during Week 2.

In its third week, Udta Teer collected 17.75 lakh on Day 15, followed by 28.73 lakh on Day 16 so far.

About the Author

Anjali Thakur

Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More

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