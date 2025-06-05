'Going to work ready for war': Sophia Bush reveals alleged abuse on TV set

Washington [US], June 5 (ANI): Actress Sophia Bush has shared her harrowing experience of alleged physical and emotional abuse on the set of a television series.

As per People magazine, in a candid conversation with Monica Lewinsky on her podcast 'Reclaiming,' Bush revealed the traumatic impact it had on her life.

Bush described joining a TV show after her nine-year run on 'One Tree Hill' as a dream come true, but it turned into a nightmare.

She alleged that she suffered "every kind" of abuse at the hands of someone old enough to be her father.

Bush said she had to be constantly on guard, likening it to "going to work ready for war all the time," as quoted by People magazine.

The actress recounted experiencing physical symptoms like hives, hair loss, and weight fluctuations.

She also struggled with anxiety, becoming defensive and withdrawn. Bush said she couldn't bear to be touched or looked at, especially in the work environment.

Bush eventually left the show in April 2017, months before the '#MeToo' movement gained momentum.

She revealed that she was given two options: change her environment or have her character written off. Bush chose to leave, citing a need to respect herself in a situation where she didn't feel respected.

In October 2017, Bush received a call from an executive apologising for their inaction.

The executive acknowledged that the show had "just made it out of that unscathed."

While Bush didn't directly name the show, her experience bears a resemblance to her time on 'Chicago P.D.,' where she played Erin Lindsay from 2014 to 2017.