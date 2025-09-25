Golden Bachelor Season 2 kicks off with 23 women competing for Mel Owens' heart: Everything you need to know

Golden Bachelor Season 2 made a grand debut on September 24, Wednesday with several women trying to woo 66-year-old Mel Owens. This follows the massive buzz created in Season 1 when Gerry Turner tied the knot with Theresa Nist. Although the pair split months later and Joan Vassos spun off into The Golden Bachelorette, the excitement is building after the glamorous first-night date aboard the Queen Mary.

Who is Mel Owens, the Golden Bachelor 2025? With The Golden Bachelor Season 2, ABC brought in a new chapter of its senior-dating franchise with the cast featuring 23 women ranging from 58 to 77 years old. These women from diverse careers and life stories are vying to win over Mel Owens' heart, who is a former NFL linebacker, divorced dad of two and self-described straight shooter.

Earlier this year, Mel Owens made headlines after he said that he’d ideally date women aged 45–60 years in the MGoBlue podcast, inews.zoombangla reported.

Golden Bachelor season 2 recap Paula Abdul took the reins to judge cheerleading showdown. The first episode featured a lively pool party which was followed by first rose ceremony.

Golden Bachelor 2025 contestants Given below are the participants of the Golden Bachelor Season 2:

Andra Mason (77, Los Angeles, CA) — retired federal worker and twin sister of Sandra from Season 1.

Maia (58, Malibu, CA) — college sports consultant and youngest in the group.

Tracy (62, Lafayette, LA) — interior designer who loves horse races and hats.

Terri (71, Houston, TX) — globe-trotting cosmetic dentist and former ventriloquist.