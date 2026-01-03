Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch it in India, US as Leonardo DiCaprio eyes his 4th Best Actor award

The Golden Globe Awards 2026 will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser. This will mark her second consecutive year as solo host. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn, leads film nominations. It is nominated in 9 categories. The White Lotus tops television categories with 6 nominations.
New additions include a Best Podcast award, alongside special honours for Helen Mirren and Sarah Jessica Parker.
Pakistani-American comedian Kumail Nanjiani has been nominated for Best Stand-up Comedy on Television. His special, Night Thoughts, is the only South Asian representation at the awards this year.
Last year, Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light earned a nomination for Best Non-English Language Film. The Malayalam movie was an international production, involving companies from France, India, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Italy.
Leonardo DiCaprio, nominated in Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, is eyeing his 4th Golden Globe. He earlier won it in the same category for The Wolf of Wall Street.
Leo won 2 more Best Actor awards for The Aviator and The Revenant. But, those came in the Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama category.
At the Golden Globes, Leonardo DiCaprio has been nominated 15 times so far. His 1st nomination was in 1994 for What's Eating Gilbert Grape in the Best Supporting Actor category.
The Golden Globe Awards 2026 will take place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. In the US, it will air on 11 January at 8 PM ET on CBS and Paramount+.
In India, the Golden Globe Awards 2026 will be broadcast live on Monday, 12 January, starting at 6:30 AM (India time). Viewers will need to tune in early morning to catch the full ceremony as it happens in the United States overnight.
For Indian audiences, the 83rd Golden Globe Awards will stream live exclusively on Lionsgate Play, which has been the official digital partner in recent years.
Red carpet coverage typically begins around 5 AM IST, approximately 90 minutes prior to the event. This will feature fashion and celebrity interviews prior to the main event.
The event is expected to be live-streamed on YouTube by channels like Entertainment Tonight and CBS News. Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV and YouTube TV are also expected to livestream the prestigious event.
Check out the full list of nominations at the Golden Globe Awards 2026:
|Category
|Nominees
|Best Motion Picture – Drama
|Frankenstein; Hamnet; It Was Just an Accident; The Secret Agent; Sentimental Value; Sinners
|Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
|Blue Moon; Bugonia; Marty Supreme; No Other Choice; Nouvelle Vague; One Battle After Another
|Best Motion Picture – Animated
|Arco; Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle; Elio; KPop Demon Hunters; Little Amélie or the Character of Rain; Zootopia 2
|Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
|It Was Just an Accident (France); No Other Choice (South Korea); Sentimental Value (Norway); Sirāt (Spain); The Secret Agent (Brazil); The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
|Best Performance by a Female Actor – Motion Picture Drama
|Eva Victor (Sorry Baby); Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love); Jessie Buckley (Hamnet); Julia Roberts (After the Hunt); Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value); Tessa Thompson (Hedda)
|Best Performance by a Male Actor – Motion Picture Drama
|Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine); Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere); Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams); Michael B. Jordan (Sinners); Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein); Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
|Best Performance by a Female Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy
|Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee); Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another); Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good); Emma Stone (Bugonia); Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue); Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
|Best Performance by a Male Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy
|Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon); George Clooney (Jay Kelly); Jesse Plemons (Bugonia); Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice); Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another); Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
|Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role – Any Motion Picture
|Amy Madigan (Weapons); Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good); Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value); Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine); Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value); Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
|Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Any Motion Picture
|Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly); Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another); Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein); Paul Mescal (Hamnet); Sean Penn (One Battle After Another); Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)
|Best Director – Motion Picture
|Chloé Zhao (Hamnet); Guillermo del Toro (Frankenstein); Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident); Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value); Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another); Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
|Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
|Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet); Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident); Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value); Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another); Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme); Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
|Best Original Score – Motion Picture
|Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein); Hans Zimmer (F1); Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another); Kangding Ray (Sirāt); Ludwig Göransson (Sinners); Max Richter (Hamnet)
|Best Original Song – Motion Picture
|“Dream as One” Avatar: Fire and Ash; “Golden” KPop Demon Hunters; “I Lied to You” Sinners; “No Place Like Home” Wicked: For Good; “The Girl in the Bubble” Wicked: For Good; one more not listed in the source
|Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
|Avatar: Fire and Ash; F1; KPop Demon Hunters; Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning; Sinners; Weapons; Wicked: For Good; Zootopia 2
|Best Television Series – Drama
|The Diplomat; Pluribus; Severance; Slow Horses; The Pitt; The White Lotus
|Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
|Abbott Elementary; The Bear; Hacks; Nobody Wants This; Only Murders in the Building; The Studio
|Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Made for TV Movie
|Adolescence; All Her Fault; Black Mirror; Dying for Sex; The Beast in Me; The Girlfriend
|Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
|Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us); Britt Lower (Severance); Helen Mirren (MobLand); Kathy Bates (Matlock); Keri Russell (The Diplomat); Rhea Seehorn (series unspecified)
|Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
|Adam Scott (Severance); Diego Luna (Andor); Gary Oldman (Slow Horses); Mark Ruffalo (Task); Noah Wyle (The Pitt); Sterling Brown (Paradise)
|Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
|Ayo Edebiri (The Bear); Jean Smart (Hacks); Jenna Ortega (Wednesday); Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This); Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face); Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
|Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series or Made for TV Movie
|Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River); Claire Danes (The Beast in Me); Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex); Rashida Jones (Black Mirror); Robin Wright (The Girlfriend); Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)
|Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
|Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This); Glen Powell (Chad Powers); Jeremy Allen White (The Bear); Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building); Seth Rogen (The Studio); one nominee not fully listed
|Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on TV
|Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus); Carrie Coon (The White Lotus); Catherine O’Hara (The Studio); Erin Doherty (Adolescence); Hannah Einbinder (Hacks); Parker Posey (series unspecified)
|Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series/Movie Made for TV
|Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story); Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road to the Deep North); Jude Law (Black Rabbit); Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me); Paul Giamatti (project unspecified)
|Best Podcast (inaugural category)
|Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard; Call Her Daddy; Good Hang with Amy Poehler; The Mel Robbins Podcast; SmartLess; Up First
