Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch it in India, US as Leonardo DiCaprio eyes his 4th Best Actor award

Best Motion Picture – Drama Frankenstein; Hamnet; It Was Just an Accident; The Secret Agent; Sentimental Value; Sinners

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Blue Moon; Bugonia; Marty Supreme; No Other Choice; Nouvelle Vague; One Battle After Another

Best Motion Picture – Animated Arco; Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle; Elio; KPop Demon Hunters; Little Amélie or the Character of Rain; Zootopia 2

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language It Was Just an Accident (France); No Other Choice (South Korea); Sentimental Value (Norway); Sirāt (Spain); The Secret Agent (Brazil); The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Best Performance by a Female Actor – Motion Picture Drama Eva Victor (Sorry Baby); Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love); Jessie Buckley (Hamnet); Julia Roberts (After the Hunt); Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value); Tessa Thompson (Hedda)

Best Performance by a Male Actor – Motion Picture Drama Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine); Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere); Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams); Michael B. Jordan (Sinners); Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein); Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Best Performance by a Female Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee); Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another); Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good); Emma Stone (Bugonia); Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue); Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Best Performance by a Male Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon); George Clooney (Jay Kelly); Jesse Plemons (Bugonia); Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice); Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another); Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role – Any Motion Picture Amy Madigan (Weapons); Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good); Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value); Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine); Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value); Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Any Motion Picture Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly); Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another); Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein); Paul Mescal (Hamnet); Sean Penn (One Battle After Another); Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

Best Director – Motion Picture Chloé Zhao (Hamnet); Guillermo del Toro (Frankenstein); Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident); Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value); Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another); Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet); Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident); Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value); Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another); Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme); Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein); Hans Zimmer (F1); Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another); Kangding Ray (Sirāt); Ludwig Göransson (Sinners); Max Richter (Hamnet)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture “Dream as One” Avatar: Fire and Ash; “Golden” KPop Demon Hunters; “I Lied to You” Sinners; “No Place Like Home” Wicked: For Good; “The Girl in the Bubble” Wicked: For Good; one more not listed in the source

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Avatar: Fire and Ash; F1; KPop Demon Hunters; Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning; Sinners; Weapons; Wicked: For Good; Zootopia 2

Best Television Series – Drama The Diplomat; Pluribus; Severance; Slow Horses; The Pitt; The White Lotus

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy Abbott Elementary; The Bear; Hacks; Nobody Wants This; Only Murders in the Building; The Studio

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Made for TV Movie Adolescence; All Her Fault; Black Mirror; Dying for Sex; The Beast in Me; The Girlfriend

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us); Britt Lower (Severance); Helen Mirren (MobLand); Kathy Bates (Matlock); Keri Russell (The Diplomat); Rhea Seehorn (series unspecified)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama Adam Scott (Severance); Diego Luna (Andor); Gary Oldman (Slow Horses); Mark Ruffalo (Task); Noah Wyle (The Pitt); Sterling Brown (Paradise)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy Ayo Edebiri (The Bear); Jean Smart (Hacks); Jenna Ortega (Wednesday); Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This); Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face); Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series or Made for TV Movie Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River); Claire Danes (The Beast in Me); Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex); Rashida Jones (Black Mirror); Robin Wright (The Girlfriend); Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This); Glen Powell (Chad Powers); Jeremy Allen White (The Bear); Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building); Seth Rogen (The Studio); one nominee not fully listed

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on TV Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus); Carrie Coon (The White Lotus); Catherine O’Hara (The Studio); Erin Doherty (Adolescence); Hannah Einbinder (Hacks); Parker Posey (series unspecified)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series/Movie Made for TV Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story); Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road to the Deep North); Jude Law (Black Rabbit); Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me); Paul Giamatti (project unspecified)