Golden Globes 2026: Date, time and where to watch the awards ceremony in India

Golden Globes 2026: The global awards season is in full swing, and all eyes are now on the Golden Globe Awards. The 83rd edition of the ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on 11 January 2026 (local time), honouring the best in film and American television from 2025.

Following the Critics’ Choice Awards held earlier this month, the Golden Globes are among the most closely watched events of the season. This year’s nominees include a competitive mix of films and series, from Sinners to Sentimental Value, with major Hollywood stars vying for top honours.

When and where to watch Golden Globes 2026 in India The ceremony will be broadcast live in the United States from 8:00pm to 11:00pm ET on the CBS Television Network, with streaming available on Paramount+.

For viewers in India, the live telecast will begin in the early hours of Monday, 12 January, at 6:30am IST.

Indian audiences can watch the Golden Globes 2026 live on Lionsgate Play. In addition, select segments and live coverage will also be available for free via CBS News and Entertainment Tonight on YouTube.

What to expect from Golden Globes 2026 The Golden Globes celebrate excellence across cinema and television, spanning drama, comedy and limited series. This year, the awards will also introduce a new category — Best Podcast — marking the first time podcasts are being recognised at the Globes.

On the film front, One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, leads the nominations with nine nods, making history as one of the few films to receive acting nominations across all four acting categories. Sentimental Value follows with eight nominations, while Sinners has earned seven.

In television, The White Lotus tops the list with six nominations, followed by Adolescence with five.

Who is hosting the Golden Globes? The 83rd Golden Globes will be hosted by comedian and actor Nikki Glaser, who returns for the second consecutive year. She previously made history by becoming the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo.

Amid speculation online, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not hosting the ceremony but will appear as one of the presenters. She joins a long list of Hollywood names set to take the stage, including George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Garner, Kevin Hart, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah, Snoop Dogg and Amanda Seyfried.