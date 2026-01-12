Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra fixes Nick Jonas’s bow tie, fans say ‘they are so much in love’ | Video

Priyanka Chopra is among the presenters at this year’s Golden Globe Awards and made a striking appearance alongside her husband, singer Nick Jonas. The couple arrived together at the Los Angeles ceremony and shared a warm moment while posing for photographers. In one candid shot, Chopra was seen fixing Jonas’s bow tie, a gesture that quickly caught attention.

Chopra reached the Beverly Hilton on Sunday evening wearing an elegant off-shoulder blue gown. Smiling brightly, the actor greeted fans and members of the media with her signature namaste. Jonas accompanied her on the red carpet, looking sharp in a classic black tuxedo. Chopra paused to wave at photographers and posed confidently for the cameras. At one point, Chopra gently straightened her husband’s bow tie, creating a subtle yet affectionate moment captured by shutterbugs.

Fans gush over viral red carpet moment Clips of the couple’s interaction quickly circulated across social media platforms, drawing praise from fans. Many commented on Jonas’s sweet gesture and Chopra’s reaction to it. “They are so perfect, OMG,” wrote one admirer, while another added, “They are so much in love. My heart!”

About the 2026 Golden Globes Chopra is scheduled to present an award later tonight (Sunday). The Golden Globe Awards recognise excellence across film and television, with separate categories for dramas and comedies or musicals, allowing for a broader range of nominees and attendees.

The politically charged One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, enters the ceremony as one of the leading contenders, alongside the critically praised horror film Sinners. Following a change in ownership and the disbanding of the HFPA, the voting body now includes a larger group of international critics.

