Golmaal 5 cast: Akshay Kumar joins Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi, Arshad Warsi in this franchise.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty to return with the latest instalment of the hit Golmaal franchise, Golmaal 5. Going bigger and grander, the film adds Akshay Kumar to the cast. The film will also mark the return of actor Sharman Joshi, who was a part of the franchise since the first chapter.

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Akshay Kumar joins Golmaal 5 Announcing the news, Rohit Shetty shared his excitement for Golmaal 5. Talking about how the film changed his life 20 years ago, he penned a long note.

"20 years ago, the first Golmaal was released, a film that changed my life. The credit goes to you, my audience. Over the past 20 years, we have entertained you, and yes, sometimes disappointed you, but we have always been honest in our work. So now, once again, my fabulous team and I are set on a journey to entertain you as we start filming G5. You have always loved and supported me. All we need is your blessings. See you at the movies @tseries.official @rohitshettypicturez," Shetty shared.

Meet Golmaal 5 cast He also added a promo video, revealing the cast of Golmaal 5.

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The clip featured Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, and Tusshar Kapoor. They celebrated Sharman Joshi's return to the franchise. However, the biggest surprise was Akshay Kumar's addition to the film.

Reacting to Akshay Kumar on board, Ajay Devgn quipped, "Koi bhi franchise nhi chordta (no one leaves the franchise)."

Hinting at Akshay Kumar's look in Golmaal 5, the promo featured him in a bald look, wearing a black kurta pyjama and dark sunglasses.

On joining the franchise, Akshay took to Instagram and wrote, “Happy Birthday @itsrohitshetty On your birthday, the madness just got bigger and louder. Excited to be joining this crazy family of Golmaal 5! Let the chaos begin!”

Also Read | Akshay Kumar says comedy never got its due after joining Rohit Shetty's Golmaal

Revisit Golmaal franchise and actors Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the Golmaal franchise has been running for almost two decades now.

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The first instalment, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, which hit theatres in 2006, became a huge hit. It starred Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Rimi Sen and Paresh Rawal. The film was a huge hit.

The franchise continued with 4 sequels: Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), Golmaal Again (2017) and Golmaal 5 (2026).

While Golmaal Returns starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, Golmaal 3 had a bigger cast, including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Mithun Chakraborty, Kareena Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Johnny Lever.

Golmaal 4, aka Golmaal Again, featured Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Parineeti Chopra, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Johnny Lever. Although Kareena Kapoor was missed fondly by fans.

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Golmaal 5 was announced after a gap of 9 years.

Makers to yet to finalise and announce a release date for Golmaal 5.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.