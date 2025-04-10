Good Bad Ugly audience review: Ajith Kumar movie’s fight scene leaves Internet in stitches, ‘Can’t stop laughing’

Good Bad Ugly audience review: Ajith Kumar's highly anticipated movie ‘Good Bad Ugly’ hit the big screen on Thursday, April 10, to vibrant celebrations. Its release was celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by Ajith Kumar fans while the action thriller garnered impressive response from the masses.

Good Bad Ugly audience review The film combines intense action with a star-studded cast but has received mixed feedback regarding its plot and pacing. A user stated, “Good Bad Ugly kicks off with a good first half for commercial audience. Thala’s swag is amplified by slick visuals and top-notch production quality. There isn’t much of a story, but it hardly matters when the mass appeal dominates. It's AK Show.” He added, “The WhatsApp group scene is (fire emoticon). Arjun Das role is Good. Background score is good.”

Suggesting it to be a blockbuster, a user remarked, “The movie is amazing. Pakka fan boy sambavam from adhik. Plus:- a) Thala swag and screen presence b) bgm C) adhik dialogues and screenplay Cons;- a) story takes a backseat and a bit lags at times.”

Another user commented, “A Madness Mass Entertainer which surely satisfies fans an average outing for general audience.” A fourth user wrote, “#GoodBadUgly mixed bag—strong fan moments and #AjithKumar's vintage mass appeal, but lacking in story and emotional connect with a dragging second half.”

A fifth user stated, “That fight scene was peak unintentional comedy — couldn’t stop laughing!”

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala said ‘Good Bad Ugly’ posters made by fans were posted all over Chennai.

The action-thriller directed by Adhik Ravichandran marks Mythri's first Tamil production. It was released alongside Sunny Deol's Bollywood movie ‘Jaat.’

A huge cult following of the superstar was seen celebrating ‘Good Bad Ugly’ release outside a Chennai theatre. The excitement for “First Day First Show” was palpable as fans were spotted beating drums and dancing outside theatres. The videos given below indicate the widespread popularity of Kollywood superstar Ajith Kumar.

More about Good Bad Ugly This is Ajith Kumar's second film of the year after Vidaamuyarchi, which was released on February 6. Featuring intense action-packed scenes, the narrative follows the lead character Ajith who appears as a retired gangster who is forced to return to his violent past after his son is kidnapped.