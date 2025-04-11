Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 1: Ajith Kumar movie makes 3X more than Sunny Deol’s Jaat - Full figures here

Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 1: Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly is making waves at the box office after massive opening on Thursday, April 11. It stood strong amid the hype and outshone among several other releases like Sunny Deol's Jaat, Mammootty’s Bazooka, Basil Joseph's Maranamass and Naslen K Gafor's Alappuzha Gymkhana.

Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 1 The Kollywood film raked in ₹28.5 crore net in India on Thursday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Its earnings were ruled by Tamil screenings, followed by Telugu version. Meanwhile, Jaat did a business of ₹9.5 crore net in India on Day 1.

Adhik Ravichandran directorial movie, registered 79.47 percent Tamil Occupancy across the day, aligning with the massive cult following of Ajith Kumar. Chennai topped the charts with almost full theatres, registering 95 percent overall occupancy from a total of 924 shows. Other cities that recorded maximum occupancy were Pondicherry, Trichy, Dindigul, Coimbatore and Madurai.

The commercial entertainer marks Mythri's first Tamil production and Ajith Kumar's second film of the year after Vidaamuyarchi. The action-thriller received thunderous response from the masses, as Ajith Kumar fans celebrated its release with cheers and dance.

The storyline revolves around Ajith who appears as a retired gangster who is forced to return to his violent past after his son is kidnapped. Featuring intense action-packed scenes, it is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and also stars Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu, and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles.