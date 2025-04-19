Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 10: Ajith’s movie storms past ₹200 cr mark worldwide despite Saturday slump

  • Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 10: Ajith's Good Bad Ugly has crossed 200 crore globally but saw a decline in earnings on Day 10. Here's a glimpse

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published19 Apr 2025, 09:29 PM IST
Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 10: Ajith’s movie storms past ₹200 cr mark worldwide despite Saturday slump(Screengrab @YouTube | Trailer)

Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 10: Tamil superstar Ajith's Good Bad Ugly witnessed a steady decline in its earnings after the first week of its theatrical run. Despite the downward trend however, the movie has managed to cross the 200 crore mark in its worldwide earnings.

Good Bad Ugly stormed past the 200 crore mark at the global box office, becoming the first Tamil film of the year to achieve the feat. The movie entered this prestigious club on Day 9, making it one of the fastest Tamil titles to do so, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Here's a look at how much Good Bad Ugly minted on Day 10:

Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 10

On Day 10, Saturday, Good Bad Ugly's second weekend, the Ajith starrer movie managed to mint only 2.83 crore, which is over 50 per cent short of what the Tamil blockbuster had minted on Day 9.

As evident, the downward trend, however, did not impact the worldwide collection at all.

With a worldwide gross of over 205 crore in just nine days, Good Bad Ugly also emerged as the biggest box office success in the lead star's career—surpassing previous hits Viswasam and Thunivu.

Good Bad Ugly India net collection

With Day 10's early estimates, Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly is expected to bring a total of 127.73 crore India net to the table.

Good Bad Ugly movie

Ajith Kumar plays AK, also known as “The Red Dragon”—a notorious Mumbai gangster who voluntarily surrenders to the police in 2007, determined to leave behind his violent past and start a peaceful life with his wife Ramya and son Vihaan. After serving 18 years in prison, AK is finally released, hoping to reunite with his family, now settled in Spain.

However, his fresh start takes a dark turn when Vihaan is wrongly arrested in connection with a drug case tied to a mysterious shooting. As AK is pulled back into the shadows of his past, he must confront powerful enemies and buried secrets to clear his son's name.

Good Bad Ugly cast

Apart from Ajith Kumar, Good Bad Ugly boasts of a powerful ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand, and Raghu Ram.

 
First Published:19 Apr 2025, 09:29 PM IST
