Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajith Kumar’s movie regains momentum, eyes ₹140 crore

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajith Kumar movie Good Bad Ugly, which hit a slump last week, regained momentum at the Indian box office this weekend.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the action comedy surpassed the ₹200 crore mark globally within the first week of its release. However, at the Indian Box Office, the Kollywood movie is still shy of ₹140 crore.

Good Bad Ugly's global earnings currently stand at ₹212.5 crore, of which its overseas collection is 58.45 crore and its gross Indian earnings are ₹154.05 crore.

Sacnilk said Good Bad Ugly is only the second film by Ajith Kumar to achieve this feat at the worldwide box office. Previously, the actor's 2023 movie Thunivu earned ₹200 crore globally.

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 11 The Ajith movie's earnings increased 23.33% on Sunday, earning ₹7.4 crore on Day 11 of its release.

According to Sacnilk, Good Bad Ugly only earned from its Tamil version on Sunday, while its Telugu variant was of no help. This movie was not released in Hindi.

It had hit the ₹100 crore milestone on Day 6 of its release, making it Ajith Kumar's fastest movie to do so. However, it lost its footing and has not been able to achieve a bigger feat.

At the Indian box office, Good Bad Ugly earned a net of ₹138.3 crore.

Good Bad Ugly movie In Good Bad Ugly, Ajith Kumar stars as AK, infamously known as "The Red Dragon"—a feared Mumbai gangster who shocks everyone by voluntarily surrendering to the police in 2007. Determined to leave his blood-soaked past behind, he dreams of a quiet life with his wife, Ramya, and their son, Vihaan. After spending 18 years behind bars, AK is finally released, hoping for a fresh start and a long-awaited reunion with his family, now living in Spain.

However, AK's life (Ajith) takes a dark turn when Vihaan is wrongly arrested in connection with a drug case tied to a mysterious shooting.

Also Read | As Jaat slows down at box office, Sunny Deol shifts focus to sequel