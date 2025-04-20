Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 11: Ajith’s movie revives slightly on Easter Sunday; mints THIS amount

Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 11: Tamil superstar Ajith's latest hit Good Bad Ugly's performance had slowed down slightly during the movie's second week. On Easter Sunday, however, the movie's earnings improved.

Ajith's Good Bad Ugly has minted a total of ₹137.65 crore India net, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Worldwide, the movie had already stormed past the ₹200 crore mark, cementing Good Bad Ugly's status as the first Tamil movie to achieve this feat.

Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 11 On Easter Sunday, April 20, Good Bad Ugly minted ₹6.75 crore, which is over ₹2 crores higher than the movie's average earnings on the previous days.

Before the slight rebound, Good Bad Ugly movie witnessed a gradual decline in its earnings during the second week. Despite the Good Friday holiday, the Ajith movie minted ₹5.75 crore on Friday, April 18. In the previous days, the movie's earnings averaged around ₹5.55 crore, as per data collated by Sacnilk.

Good Bad Ugly movie In Good Bad Ugly, Ajith Kumar stars as AK, infamously known as "The Red Dragon"—a feared Mumbai gangster who shocks everyone by voluntarily surrendering to the police in 2007. Determined to leave his blood-soaked past behind, he dreams of a quiet life with his wife, Ramya, and their son, Vihaan. After spending 18 years behind bars, AK is finally released, hoping for a fresh start and a long-awaited reunion with his family, now living in Spain.

However, AK's life (Ajith) takes a dark turn when Vihaan is wrongly arrested in connection with a drug case tied to a mysterious shooting.

Good Bad Ugly cast Apart from Ajith Kumar, Good Bad Ugly boasts of a powerful ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand, and Raghu Ram.