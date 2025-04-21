Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 12: Ajith movie sees ‘ugly’ dip on Monday post weekend revival; mints THIS much

Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 12: Tamil superstar Ajith's latest release Good Bad Ugly's earnings seems to be following the pattern of his movie's name, ‘Good, Bad,’ and ‘Ugly’.

Although the movie had recovered slightly over the weekend, the earnings dropped drastically on the second Monday.

As per data collated by Sacnilk, Good Bad Ugly movie is estimated to earn a total of ₹139.70 crore India net, following its 12-day-run in the theatres.

The movie, however, stormed past ₹200 crore in its worldwide collection in just nine days.

Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 12 As of 10:47 pm on Day 12, Monday, Good Bad Ugly managed to mint only ₹2 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. These figures are over 50 per cent short of what the movie had earned during the weekend.

Not only is the slump in earnings drastic as compared to the weekend, Good Bad Ugly's Box Office collection on Monday are severely short when compared to the previous week's earnings.

By the end of its first week, Good Bad Ugly minted a total of ₹119.15 crore India net. Here's how much the movie earned on each of the days during the second week:

Day 9 [2nd Friday] - ₹5.75 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Saturday]- ₹6 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Sunday]- ₹6.8 Cr

Good Bad Ugly cast Good Bad Ugly features a star-studded cast including Ajith, Trisha, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand, and Raghu Ram.