Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 12: Ajith’s ₹200 crore grosser fails to impress viewers on Monday, mints THIS

Published22 Apr 2025, 07:34 AM IST
Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 12: Tamil superstar Ajith's latest film, Good Bad Ugly, has performed well at the box office. However, the film's earnings dropped on Monday after a brief rebound on Easter Sunday.

Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 12

On the twelfth day of release, Ajith's film earned nearly 2 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. On the previous day, Good Bad Ugly earned 6.8 crore. The total earnings of the film across India now stand at 139.70 crore.

 

Good Bad Ugly Box Office - Some important numbers

The film opened with 29.25 crore and minted 119. 15 crore in its first week of release, as per Sacnilk. The movie had already crossed the 200 crore mark worldwide. According to Sacnilk, Good Bad Ugly is only the second film by Ajith Kumar to achieve this feat at the worldwide box office. Earlier, the actor's 2023 movie Thunivu earned 200 crore globally.

 

Good Bad Ugly – Plot

Superstar Ajith Kumar stars as AK, popularly called "The Red Dragon"—a feared Mumbai gangster who takes everybody by surprise after voluntarily surrendering to the police in 2007. With a promise to leave his criminal past behind, he hopes for a simple life with his wife, Ramya, and their son, Vihaan. After 18 years behind bars, AK is finally released and hopes for a new beginning and a much-awaited reunion with his family, settled in Spain. But AK's life takes a dark turn when Vihaan is mistakenly arrested in connection with a drug case related to a mysterious shooting.

 

Good Bad Ugly - Key details

In addition to Ajith Kumar, Good Bad Ugly stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand, and Raghu Ram. The film is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

