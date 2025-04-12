Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 2: Ajith Kumar movie - biggest Kollywood opener - sees 53% dip before Puthandu

Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 2: Ajith Kumar's latest film, Good Bad Ugly, is on track to be a blockbuster despite a 52.48% drop on Day 2. It remains popular with 79.47% occupancy, and strong earnings are expected over the long weekend. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published12 Apr 2025, 10:47 AM IST
Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 2: Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly registered 79.47 percent Tamil occupancy on April 12.
Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 2: Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly registered 79.47 percent Tamil occupancy on April 12.(Screengrab @YouTube | Trailer)

Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 2: Ajith Kumar's Kollywood movie is ruling the box office. The makers on Friday announced that Good Bad Ugly emerged as the highest opener in the Tamil cinema industry by raking in 30.9 crore gross on Day 1.

Production house Mythri Movie Makers in a post on X stated, “The #GoodBadUgly becomes the HIGHEST OPENER FOR AK IN TAMIL NADU. GBU collects a gross of 30.9 CRORES on Day 1 in Tamil Nadu - BLOCKBUSTER SAMBAVAM.”

Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 2

The revenue of Adhik Ravichandran directorial movie slipped 52.48 percent on Friday, a day after it did a business of 29.25 crore in India. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Tamil action-thriller raked in 13.9 crore net in India on Friday. The captivating intense action-packed scenes drew 79.47 percent overall Tamil occupancy on April 12.

Good Bad Ugly Worldwide Box Office collection

The major slip in earnings comes ahead of Tamil New Year festival or Puthandu, which will be celebrated on April 14, making it a long weekend. At the worldwide box office, it minted 51.40 crore gross on its first day as 17 crore gross earnings came from overseas market. 

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “#GoodBadUgly becomes #AjithKumar’s biggest opener ever- both in Tamil Nadu and worldwide! It collected 29 Cr nett on Day 1 ( 24.50 Cr from TN alone) and 51 Cr gross worldwide.”

The post added, “Day 2 is also going strong, with estimates of 15-16 Cr nett in Tamil Nadu. SOLID TRENDING.. Saturday and Sunday should be HUGE !!”

Ajith Kumar's second film of the year after ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ is on track to be a blockbuster. It features a strong cast, including Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu, and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentGood Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 2: Ajith Kumar movie - biggest Kollywood opener - sees 53% dip before Puthandu
MoreLess
First Published:12 Apr 2025, 10:47 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Entertainment

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.