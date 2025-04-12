Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 2: Ajith Kumar movie - biggest Kollywood opener - sees 53% dip before Puthandu

Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 2: Ajith Kumar's Kollywood movie is ruling the box office. The makers on Friday announced that Good Bad Ugly emerged as the highest opener in the Tamil cinema industry by raking in ₹30.9 crore gross on Day 1.

Production house Mythri Movie Makers in a post on X stated, “The #GoodBadUgly becomes the HIGHEST OPENER FOR AK IN TAMIL NADU. GBU collects a gross of 30.9 CRORES on Day 1 in Tamil Nadu - BLOCKBUSTER SAMBAVAM.”

Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 2 The revenue of Adhik Ravichandran directorial movie slipped 52.48 percent on Friday, a day after it did a business of ₹29.25 crore in India. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Tamil action-thriller raked in ₹13.9 crore net in India on Friday. The captivating intense action-packed scenes drew 79.47 percent overall Tamil occupancy on April 12.

Good Bad Ugly Worldwide Box Office collection The major slip in earnings comes ahead of Tamil New Year festival or Puthandu, which will be celebrated on April 14, making it a long weekend. At the worldwide box office, it minted ₹51.40 crore gross on its first day as ₹17 crore gross earnings came from overseas market.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “#GoodBadUgly becomes #AjithKumar’s biggest opener ever- both in Tamil Nadu and worldwide! It collected ₹29 Cr nett on Day 1 ( ₹24.50 Cr from TN alone) and ₹51 Cr gross worldwide.”

The post added, “Day 2 is also going strong, with estimates of ₹15-16 Cr nett in Tamil Nadu. SOLID TRENDING.. Saturday and Sunday should be HUGE !!”

