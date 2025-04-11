Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajith Kumar movie witnesses strong earnings, mints THIS amount on Friday

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated11 Apr 2025, 09:39 PM IST
Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly hit the silver screen on Thursday and made waves at the box office after massive opening.

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 2:

Ajith Kumar's Kollywood film earned an estimated 8.03 crore on Friday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Its earnings were ruled by Tamil screenings, followed by Telugu version.

With this, the India net income of the Kollywood movie reached to an estimated 37.28 crore in Day 2 at the box office.

The Good Bad Ugly had an overall 42.89% Tamil Occupancy on Friday and overall 14.65% Telugu Occupancy.

Looking at the details, the movie had the maximum Tamil occupancy in Dindigul (72.33%), followed by Trichy (60%), Chennai (59.7%), Pondicherry (55%), and Madurai (45.33%).

Good Bad Ugly worldwide collection:

Good Bad Ugly raked in 28.5 crore net in India on Thursday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Its Worldwide Collection was 51.4 crore while the Overseas Collection was 17 crore. Its India Gross Collection was 34.4 crore.

The Tamil net box office stood at 28.15 crore, while Telegu net box office stook at 1.1 crore.

About Good Bad Ugly:

The commercial entertainer marks Mythri's first Tamil production and Ajith Kumar's second film of the year after Vidaamuyarchi. The action-thriller received a thunderous response from the masses, as Ajith Kumar fans celebrated its release with cheers and dances.

The storyline revolves around Ajith who appears as a retired gangster who is forced to return to his violent past after his son is kidnapped. Featuring intense action-packed scenes, it is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and also stars Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu, and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles.

Good Bad Ugly review:

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review states, “Good Bad Ugly sees an in-form Ajith Kumar returning to the kind of massy, commercial entertainer that his fans have been craving." It further notes that it is a "story rooted in the classic gangster-gone-clean trope—not unfamiliar to Tamil cinema—but reinvents it with a stylish, swagger-filled presentation that pays tribute to Ajith’s iconic screen persona.”

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajith Kumar movie witnesses strong earnings, mints THIS amount on Friday
First Published:11 Apr 2025, 09:39 PM IST
