Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 3: Ajith Kumar’s movie maintains good run, mints THIS amount

Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 3: Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly earned around 11.47 crore India net on its third day for all languages. Good Bad Ugly performed well on its first 2 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 44.25 Cr India net.

The makers on Friday announced that Good Bad Ugly emerged as the highest opener in the Tamil cinema industry by raking in ₹30.9 crore gross on Day 1.

Ajith Kumar’s latest Tamil blockbuster Good Bad Ugly has maintained its impressive box office performance, emerging as one of the biggest openers in Tamil cinema history. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has captivated audiences with its star-studded cast and engaging storyline.

Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 3 On its third day, Good Bad Ugly earned ₹11.47 crore India net across all languages, bringing its total India net collection to an estimated ₹44.25 crore. The film had a remarkable start, raking in ₹29.25 crore India net on its opening day, with a worldwide gross of ₹51.40 crore. It also set a record as the highest opener in Tamil cinema, achieving ₹30.9 crore gross on Day 1.

The Good Bad Ugly’s occupancy rates have been particularly strong in Tamil Nadu, with an overall Tamil occupancy of 79.47% on its first day. Night shows recorded the highest turnout at 88.81%, showcasing the film’s popularity among local audiences. Telugu occupancy was comparatively lower at 16.98%, but the film still managed to draw significant attention across regions.