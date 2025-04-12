Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 3: Ajith Kumar’s movie maintains good run, mints THIS amount

Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 3: Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly has earned 44.25 crore net in India after three days, with 11.47 crore on Day 3. The film set a record as the highest opener in Tamil cinema, grossing 30.9 crore on its first day.

Published12 Apr 2025, 08:18 PM IST
Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 3: On its third day, Good Bad Ugly earned ₹11.47 crore India net across all languages, bringing its total India net collection to an estimated ₹44.25 crore(Screengrab @YouTube ~ trailer)

Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 3: Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly earned around 11.47 crore India net on its third day for all languages. Good Bad Ugly performed well on its first 2 days at the box office and earned an estimated 44.25 Cr India net.

The makers on Friday announced that Good Bad Ugly emerged as the highest opener in the Tamil cinema industry by raking in 30.9 crore gross on Day 1.

Ajith Kumar’s latest Tamil blockbuster Good Bad Ugly has maintained its impressive box office performance, emerging as one of the biggest openers in Tamil cinema history. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has captivated audiences with its star-studded cast and engaging storyline.

Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 3

On its third day, Good Bad Ugly earned 11.47 crore India net across all languages, bringing its total India net collection to an estimated 44.25 crore. The film had a remarkable start, raking in 29.25 crore India net on its opening day, with a worldwide gross of 51.40 crore. It also set a record as the highest opener in Tamil cinema, achieving 30.9 crore gross on Day 1.

The Good Bad Ugly’s occupancy rates have been particularly strong in Tamil Nadu, with an overall Tamil occupancy of 79.47% on its first day. Night shows recorded the highest turnout at 88.81%, showcasing the film’s popularity among local audiences. Telugu occupancy was comparatively lower at 16.98%, but the film still managed to draw significant attention across regions.

Good Bad Ugly Cast and Production

Good Bad Ugly boasts an ensemble cast featuring Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu, Priya Prakash Varrier, Jackie Shroff, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles. With a production budget estimated between 225–270 crore, the film is one of Ajith Kumar’s most expensive projects to date.

 
