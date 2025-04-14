Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 4: Ajith Kumar movie sees strong show, mints ₹44 crore on Puthandu weekend

Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 2: Ajith Kumar starrer is showing strong performance at the box office and is poised to make significant numbers on Monday holiday. On Sunday, the action-thriller recorded 20.71 percent increase in earnings, a day after raking in ₹19.75 crore net in India.

Declaring Ajith Kumar's Kollywood movie a “blockbuster,” film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “GoodBadUgly crossed ₹150 Cr Worldwide Mark in Flat 4 Days.”

Furthermore, he suggested that the movie Good Bad Ugly saw “strong advance” booking for Monday, April 14, as well in Tamil Nadu. This points to the possibility of the movie collecting big numbers on the occasion of Tamil New Year or Puthandu being celebrated alongside Ambedkar Jayanti today.

Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 4 The earnings of Adhik Ravichandran directorial movie soared on Sunday, a day before Puthandu, raking in ₹23.84 crore net on Day 4. The extended weekend provided a major boost to its revenue, as it collected a total of ₹43.59 crore net over the two days, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The captivating intense action-packed scenes drew 69.13 percent overall Tamil occupancy on April 14.

Good Bad Ugly Worldwide Box Office collection At the worldwide box office, it minted ₹112.50 crore gross within three-day run in theatres, as ₹37.15 crore gross earnings came from overseas market. The filmmakers suggested that the movie crossed $1 million gross mark at North America box office.

