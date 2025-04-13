Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajith Kumar’s film remains stable with massive occupancy, earns THIS amount

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajith Kumar-starrer Good Bad Ugly is doing fairly well at the box office after its successful opening in theatres. The film showed a slight dip on its first Sunday, however, considering the final estimates will only be out after night shows, the film is likely to mint somewhere close to its previous day's earnings.

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 4 According to the industry tracking website, Sacnilk, Good Bad Ugly has minted ₹15.27 crore on Day 4. While it is about a 22.68% dip in earnings from Saturday to Sunday, these are also the live data which are subject to changes.

The total earnings of the Ajith movie are estimated to be around ₹79.27 crore. If the film continues to maintain the streak then it will enter the Rs100 crore club before its 1st week run in cinema.

Good Bad Ugly registered an overall 67.68% occupancy on Sunday among Tamil audiences, which is impressive. Regions including Bengaluru, Chennai, Salem and Coimbatore had the most number of shows.

For its Telugu version, it had an overall 18.15% occupancy on 13 April. While Hyderabad had the highest number of shows, places like Vijayawada and Vizag-Visakhapatnam had the highest occupancy.

Talking about the film's box office performance, industry analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “Day 3 to Day 5..#AK 's #GoodBadUgly is performing at All-time No.1 level at the TN Box Office.”

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Worldwide Bala's peer and industry trade insider Sumit Kadel posted on X: “#GoodBadUgly crossed ₹ 150 Cr Worldwide Mark in Flat 4 Days.” He declared it a ‘blockbuster’ in his post.

Going by Sacnilk's report, Good Bad Ugly earned ₹ 64 crore as its India Net Collection on Day 3. While its Worldwide Collection stood at ₹ 112.50 crore on day 3, its Overseas Collection was ₹ 37.15 on the same day.

Meanwhile, the India Gross Collection of Good Bad Ugly was ₹ 75.35 crore on day 3.

Ajith's Good Bad Ugly Good Bad Ugly is directed by Adhik Ravichandran. It stars Trisha Krishnan in the lead role, alongside Arjun Das, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu, Priya Prakash Varrier, Jackie Shroff, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles. It was released mere months after his movie Vidaamuyarchi.