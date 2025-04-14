Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajith Kumar-starrer sees first drastic drop, to cross ₹100 crore mark

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajith Kumar's film Good Bad Ugly will reach the ₹100 crore mark soon. The film registered a drastic drop on Monday, its first weekday. However, the film is going strong at the ticket window.

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 5 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Good Bad Ugly earned ₹10.12 crore on day 5. This marks a dip of almost 50% in earnings from Sunday to Monday. The total earnings of the film now stand at ₹96.12 crore.

However, these are the live data from the website which are subject to changes. The final figures will be up on the portal after the night show. There are chances that the film might mint enough to reach the ₹100 crore mark today.

Good Bad Ugly ruling Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad Talking about the success of Good Bad Ugly since release, the film saw an outstanding opening day. The film continues to rule the theatres across Tamil Nadu. On Monday, Good Bad Ugly had an overall 53.46% occupancy among Tamil audiences.

Cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, and Coimbatore recorded the highest number of shows, while Pondicherry, Trichy, Coimbatore, and Dindigul led in occupancy rates on Monday.

On the other hand, Good Bad Ugly saw an overall 13.48% occupancy for its Telugu version. Hyderabad and Vizag-Visakhapatnam held the highest number of shows and occupancy.

Meanwhile, film trade insider Sumit Kadel shared on X, formerly Twitter, “#GoodBadUgly strong advance for Monday as well in TN.. WOM quite positive for this #AjithKumar starrer.”

Industry trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed Ajith's film crossed the ₹100 crore mark. He shared, “#AK 's #GoodBadUgly has joined the ₹ 100 Crs Gross club in TN.”

Good Bad Ugly Good Bad Ugly is directed by Adhik Ravichandran. It stars Trisha Krishnan and Ajith Kumar in the lead roles.

Arjun Das, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu, Priya Prakash Varrier, Jackie Shroff, and Sayaji Shinde are a part of the film in their key roles.

The film released mere months after Ajith's last film Vidaamuyarchi, which couldn't perform well at the box office. However, Good Bad Ugly has once again solidified Ajith's grip in the industry.