Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajith Kumar’s film earnings decline, mints THIS amount on Tuesday

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 6: After crossing ₹100 crore mark in just five days at the box office, Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly, witnessed a 32.14 percent drop in its earning on Day 6.

According to the trade industry tracker Sacnilk.com, Good Bad Ugly earned an estimated ₹4.4 crore on 15 April India net, taking the total estimated earning to ₹105.7 crore.

Good Bad Ugly had an overall 27.12% Tamil occupancy on Tuesday and an overall 12.78% Telugu occupancy.

Cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, and Coimbatore recorded the highest number of shows, while Pondicherry, Trichy, Coimbatore, and Dindigul led in occupancy rates on Tuesday.

Good Bad Ugly worldwide earnings: Till Monday, Ajith's movie earned ₹171.5 crore worldwide, including ₹101.3 crore India net, and 52.15 crore worldwide. The movie earned ₹ ₹96.6 crore in Tamil and ₹4.7 crore in Telugu.

Meanwhile, film trade insider Sumit Kadel shared on X, formerly Twitter, “#GoodBadUgly strong advance for Monday as well in TN.. WOM quite positive for this #AjithKumar starrer.”

Industry trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed Ajith's film crossed the ₹100 crore mark. He shared, “#AK 's #GoodBadUgly has joined the ₹ 100 Crs Gross club in TN.”

About Good Bad Ugly: Good Bad Ugly is directed by Adhik Ravichandran. It stars Trisha Krishnan and Ajith Kumar in the lead roles.

Arjun Das, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu, Priya Prakash Varrier, Jackie Shroff, and Sayaji Shinde are a part of the film in their key roles.

The film released mere months after Ajith's last film Vidaamuyarchi, which couldn't perform well at the box office. However, Good Bad Ugly has once again solidified Ajith's grip in the industry.