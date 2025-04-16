Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 6: Despite a drop of over 55%, Ajith Kumar’s movie crosses ₹100 crore mark

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 6: Despite being hit with two drastic drops during its first weekday screenings on Monday and Tuesday, Ajith Kumar's movie Good Bad Ugly has crossed the ₹100 crore mark.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Good Bad Ugly saw a 32.74% drop on Monday and another 55.80% fall on Tuesday. This marks a dip of over 70% in earnings from Sunday to Tuesday.

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 6 Ajith Kumar's movie earned ₹6.63 crore on Tuesday, Day 6. According to Sacnilk, Good Bad Ugly earned ₹6.25 crore from its Tamil version, while the remaining ₹38 lakh came from its Telugu variant.

Good Bad Ugly was not released in Hindi.

The total earnings of Good Bad Ugly stood at ₹107.93 crore on Tuesday.

Good Bad Ugly Worldwide Box Office Collection The Ajith starrer has earned ₹171.5 crore worldwide, of which ₹52.15 crore was collected overseas. The Kollywood movie's India gross stood at ₹119.35 crore.

Good Bad Ugly: Occupancy Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly has maintained a strong grip on Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Hyderabad.

According to Sacnilk, the movie's Tamil occupancy stood at 29.21% on Tuesday. Trichy, Dindigul, Chennai, Pondicherry and Kochi witnessed the highest number of Tamil shows and occupancy for Good Bad Ugly.

Meanwhile, its Telugu variant saw an overall 12.26% occupancy. Warangal, Vizag-Visakhapatnam, Nizamabad, Hyderabad saw maximum viewership.

About Good Bad Ugly The Adhik Ravichandran directorial stars Trisha Krishnan and Ajith Kumar in the lead roles.

Arjun Das, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu, Priya Prakash Varrier, Jackie Shroff, and Sayaji Shinde are a part of the film in key roles.

The film was released mere months after Ajith's last film, Vidaamuyarchi, which didn't perform well at the box office. However, Good Bad Ugly has once again solidified Ajith's grip on the industry.

