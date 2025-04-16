Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajith Kumar’s film rules Tamil Nadu despite legal notice, mints THIS amount

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajith Kumar’s film Good Bad Ugly has fallen at the box office after a steady run. The film completed its first week run at the theatres. While it continues to rule cinema screens across Tamil Nadu, the filmmakers recently received a legal notice from composer Ilayaraja, alleging usage of his songs without authorisation.

While many thought the legal notice might bring down the film business, the film is seemingly doing well despite a drop in earnings.

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 7 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Good Bad Ugly minted ₹4.01 crore on day 7. The film saw approximately a 42.71% drop in earnings from Tuesday to Wednesday. On Wednesday, it earned ₹4.01 crore.

The total business made by Ajith's film is estimated to be around ₹112.31 crore. However, these are live data from the website and are subject to changes. The final figures will be out after the night shows across regions.

On Wednesday, Good Bad Ugly had an overall 21.92% occupancy in Tamil Nadu. Though it is lower than the previous day, the film still holds the highest occupancy among Tamil films released this year.

Chennai leads with the highest number of screenings and occupancy for Good Bad Ugly. Following closely are Bengaluru and Coimbatore with a maximum number of shows. Dindigul and Trichy also recorded the highest occupancy but only due to lower screenings compared to other regions of the state.

Good Bad Ugly had an overall 12.07% Occupancy among its Telugu audience on Wednesday. Hyderabad has the highest number of shows and maximum occupancy.

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Worldwide On Tuesday, Good Bad Ugly had an India Net Collection of ₹ 108.30 crore. Its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 180 crore while its Overseas Collection was ₹ 52.50 crore. The India Gross Collection was 127.50 crore.

Good Bad Ugly receives legal notice Good Bad Ugly had a great opening day. While it mostly stayed away from any problems since release, Ilayaraja recently sent a legal notice to production company, Mythri Movie Makers for using his songs without permission.

As per reports, the composer has asked for Rs. 5 crore as compensation.

Ilayaraja reportedly claimed that three of his songs were used in the film. These include Otha Roobaiyum Tharen...", "En Jodi Manja Kuruvi… and Ilamai Idho Idho.…