Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajith Kumar’s movie inches closer to ₹200 crore mark globally

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajith Kumar movie Good Bad Ugly has taken the global box office by storm and is close to achieving ₹200 crore worldwide.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, this will make the action comedy only the second film by Ajith Kumar to achieve this feat at the worldwide box office. Previously, the actor's 2023 movie Thunivu earned ₹200 crore globally.

In just six days, Good Bad Ugly collected a gross of ₹118 crore globally, of which it earned ₹52.5 crore overseas. The Ajith Kumar movie has amassed a gross of ₹127.5 crore at the Indian box office.

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 7 Despite witnessing a 26.71% drop in its earnings on Wednesday, the movie earned ₹5.13 crore on Day 7 of its release.

According to Sacnilk, Good Bad Ugly earned ₹4.81 crore from its Tamil version and ₹32 lakh from its Telugu variant. This movie was not released in Hindi.

At the Indian box office, Good Bad Ugly earned a net of ₹113.43 crore.

It hit the ₹100 crore milestone on Tuesday, Day 6, making it Ajith Kumar's fastest movie to do so.

According to Sacnilk, Good Bad Ugly saw a 32.74% drop on Monday, a 55.80% fall on Tuesday, and another 26.71% dip on Wednesday. This marks a dip of over 77% in earnings from Sunday to Wednesday.

Good Bad Ugly: Occupancy Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly has maintained a strong grip on Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Hyderabad.

According to Sacnilk, the movie's Tamil occupancy stood at 23.50% on Wednesday. Trichy, Dindigul, Chennai and Kochi witnessed the highest number of Tamil shows and occupancy for Good Bad Ugly.

Meanwhile, its Telugu variant saw an overall 12.10% occupancy. Hyderabad, Warangal, Vizag-Visakhapatnam, and Nizamabad saw maximum viewership.

Good Bad Ugly receives legal notice Good Bad Ugly managed to avoid controversy for the first six days of its release. However, music composer Ilayaraja has now sent a legal notice to filmmakers Mythri Movie Makers for using his songs without permission.