Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajith Kumar’s movie continues to rule, mints THIS amount on Thursday

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated17 Apr 2025, 07:49 PM IST
Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly has maintained a strong grip on Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Hyderabad.
Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 8: Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's latest movie, Good Bad Ugly, is close to achieving 200 crore worldwide after a solid start at the box office.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ajith Kumar's movie earned an estimated 2.05 crore on Thursday, taking the India net's estimated income to 115.9 crore.

However, on Thursday, Ajith's film's earnings declined by 20.71 per cent compared to Wednesday's, when it minted 5.5 crore.

Good Bad Ugly had an overall 18.17 per cent Tamil occupancy on Thursday, and an overall 10.55 per cent Telugu occupancy.

Good Bad Ugly: Worldwide collection

Sacnilk reported that Good Bad Ugly minted 189 crore worldwide until Wednesday, including 113.85 crore India net and 55 crore overseas. The India gross collection stood at 134 crore.

With the Ajith Kumar's latest movie, Good Bad Ugly, racing forward to make 200 crore at the box office, it will make the action comedy only the second film by Ajith Kumar to achieve this feat at the worldwide box office. Previously, the actor's 2023 movie Thunivu earned 200 crore globally.

Good Bad Ugly: Occupancy

Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly has maintained a strong grip on Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Hyderabad.

According to Sacnilk, the movie's Tamil occupancy in Trichy stood at 33 percent, Dindigul (29%), Chennai (26%) and Kochi (19%).

Good Bad Ugly receives legal notice

Good Bad Ugly had a great opening day. While it mostly stayed away from any problems since release, Ilayaraja recently sent a legal notice to production company, Mythri Movie Makers for using his songs without permission.

As per reports, the composer has asked for Rs. 5 crore as compensation.

Ilayaraja reportedly claimed that three of his songs were used in the film. These include Otha Roobaiyum Tharen...", "En Jodi Manja Kuruvi… and Ilamai Idho Idho.…

In the notice, Ilayaraja has given the makers 7 days to remove these songs and offer an unconditional apology.

First Published:17 Apr 2025, 07:46 PM IST
