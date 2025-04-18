Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajith Kumar’s movie nears ₹120 crore by end of long 1st week

Good Bad Ugly experienced a significant earnings drop on Day 9, collecting 0.15 crore and reaching 119.37 crore in India. The film's global earnings are 189 crore. Ilayaraja's legal notice claims unauthorized use of his songs, demanding 5 crore and an apology.

Published18 Apr 2025, 10:26 AM IST
Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 8
Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 8(Screengrab @YouTube | Trailer)

After an impressive first week at the box office, Good Bad Ugly witnessed a steep drop in its earnings on Day 9. The action-packed entertainer, led by a strong performance from the lead cast, garnered an estimated 0.15 crore India net across all languages on its second Friday. This brings the film’s total India net collection to approximately 119.37 crore.

Good Bad Ugly: Worldwide collection

Sacnilk reported that Good Bad Ugly minted 189 crore worldwide until Friday, including 119.22 crore India net and 55 crore overseas. The India gross collection stood at 134 crore.

Good Bad Ugly: Occupancy

Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly has maintained a strong grip on Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Hyderabad. According to Sacnilk, the movie's Tamil occupancy in Trichy stood at 39 percent, Dindigul (38%), Chennai (32%) and Kochi (27%).

Good Bad Ugly receives legal notice

Good Bad Ugly had a great opening day. While it mostly stayed away from any problems since release, Ilayaraja recently sent a legal notice to production company, Mythri Movie Makers for using his songs without permission.

As per reports, the composer has asked for Rs. 5 crore as compensation.

Ilayaraja reportedly claimed that three of his songs were used in the film. These include Otha Roobaiyum Tharen...", "En Jodi Manja Kuruvi… and Ilamai Idho Idho.…

In the notice, Ilayaraja has given the makers 7 days to remove these songs and offer an unconditional apology.

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajith Kumar's movie nears ₹120 crore by end of long 1st week
First Published:18 Apr 2025, 10:26 AM IST
