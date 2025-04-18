Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajith Kumar’s movie nears ₹120 crore by end of long 1st week

After an impressive first week at the box office, Good Bad Ugly witnessed a steep drop in its earnings on Day 9. The action-packed entertainer, led by a strong performance from the lead cast, garnered an estimated ₹0.15 crore India net across all languages on its second Friday. This brings the film’s total India net collection to approximately ₹119.37 crore.

Good Bad Ugly: Worldwide collection Sacnilk reported that Good Bad Ugly minted ₹189 crore worldwide until Friday, including ₹119.22 crore India net and ₹55 crore overseas. The India gross collection stood at ₹134 crore.

Good Bad Ugly: Occupancy Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly has maintained a strong grip on Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Hyderabad. According to Sacnilk, the movie's Tamil occupancy in Trichy stood at 39 percent, Dindigul (38%), Chennai (32%) and Kochi (27%).

Good Bad Ugly receives legal notice Good Bad Ugly had a great opening day. While it mostly stayed away from any problems since release, Ilayaraja recently sent a legal notice to production company, Mythri Movie Makers for using his songs without permission.

As per reports, the composer has asked for Rs. 5 crore as compensation.

Ilayaraja reportedly claimed that three of his songs were used in the film. These include Otha Roobaiyum Tharen...", "En Jodi Manja Kuruvi… and Ilamai Idho Idho.…