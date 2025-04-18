Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajith Kumar’s movie nears ₹120 crore by end of long 1st week

After an impressive first week at the box office, Good Bad Ugly witnessed a steep drop in its earnings on Day 9. The action-packed entertainer, led by a strong performance from the lead cast, garnered an estimated ₹0.15 crore India net across all languages on its second Friday. This brings the film’s total India net collection to approximately ₹119.37 crore.
Sacnilk reported that Good Bad Ugly minted ₹189 crore worldwide until Friday, including ₹119.22 crore India net and ₹55 crore overseas. The India gross collection stood at ₹134 crore.
Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly has maintained a strong grip on Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Hyderabad. According to Sacnilk, the movie's Tamil occupancy in Trichy stood at 39 percent, Dindigul (38%), Chennai (32%) and Kochi (27%).
Good Bad Ugly had a great opening day. While it mostly stayed away from any problems since release, Ilayaraja recently sent a legal notice to production company, Mythri Movie Makers for using his songs without permission.
As per reports, the composer has asked for Rs. 5 crore as compensation.
Ilayaraja reportedly claimed that three of his songs were used in the film. These include Otha Roobaiyum Tharen...", "En Jodi Manja Kuruvi… and Ilamai Idho Idho.…
In the notice, Ilayaraja has given the makers 7 days to remove these songs and offer an unconditional apology.