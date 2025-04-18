Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 9: Ajith’s movie becomes actor’s highest grosser post COVID; mints THIS amount

  • Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 9: Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar, has surpassed Thunivu, which was the actor's highest grossing film since COVID.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated18 Apr 2025, 07:34 PM IST
Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 9: Ajith movie becomes actor's highest grosser post COVID; mints THIS amount
Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 9: Ajith movie becomes actor’s highest grosser post COVID; mints THIS amount

Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 9: Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's latest movie, Good Bad Ugly, had opened to massive earnings. Following its week-long run, the movie has now surpassed Ajith's Thunivu, which was the actor's highest grossing movie since the COVID pandemic.

As of 7:16 pm, the Ajith Kumar movie minted 124.08 crore India net, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. Meanwhile, Thunivu had earned 121.87 crore India net, during its theatrical run.

Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 9

Although the India net earnings have surpassed Thunivu movie's earnings to cement Good Bad Ugly's rank as Ajith's top grossing movie since COVID, the day wise collections present a grim scenario.

Also Read | Good Bad Ugly BO Day 8: Ajith’s movie nears ₹120 crore by end of long 1st week

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ajith Kumar's movie managed to earn only 4.86 crore on Good Friday, April 18.

Good Bad Ugly movie's earnings on Good Friday are staggeringly low as compared to what the movie minted on previous days. On Day 5, the movie collected a whopping 15 crore, while on Day 6, Good Bad Ugly's earnings totalled to 7 crore.

Good Bad Ugly gets legal notice

Good Bad Ugly managed to steer clear of controversy for the first six days after its release. However, the movie recently came under legal scrutiny as renowned music composer Ilayaraja sent a legal notice to the filmmakers, Mythri Movie Makers, for allegedly using his songs without obtaining proper permission.

Also Read | Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajith Kumar’s film rules Tamil Nadu

According to reports, Ilayaraja has demanded 5 crore as compensation for the unauthorized use of his work.

Good Bad Ugly movie

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Good Bad Ugly features Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. The film also boasts a strong supporting cast, including Arjun Das, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu, Priya Prakash Varrier, Jackie Shroff, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajith Kumar film to cross ₹100 cr

Released just a few months after Ajith’s previous film Vidaamuyarchi, which underperformed at the box office, Good Bad Ugly has marked a strong comeback, cementing Ajith's dominance in the industry.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentGood Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 9: Ajith’s movie becomes actor’s highest grosser post COVID; mints THIS amount
MoreLess
First Published:18 Apr 2025, 07:34 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Entertainment

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.