Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 9: Ajith’s movie becomes actor’s highest grosser post COVID; mints THIS amount

Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 9: Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's latest movie, Good Bad Ugly, had opened to massive earnings. Following its week-long run, the movie has now surpassed Ajith's Thunivu, which was the actor's highest grossing movie since the COVID pandemic.

As of 7:16 pm, the Ajith Kumar movie minted ₹124.08 crore India net, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. Meanwhile, Thunivu had earned ₹121.87 crore India net, during its theatrical run.

Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 9 Although the India net earnings have surpassed Thunivu movie's earnings to cement Good Bad Ugly's rank as Ajith's top grossing movie since COVID, the day wise collections present a grim scenario.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ajith Kumar's movie managed to earn only ₹4.86 crore on Good Friday, April 18.

Good Bad Ugly movie's earnings on Good Friday are staggeringly low as compared to what the movie minted on previous days. On Day 5, the movie collected a whopping ₹15 crore, while on Day 6, Good Bad Ugly's earnings totalled to ₹7 crore.

Good Bad Ugly gets legal notice Good Bad Ugly managed to steer clear of controversy for the first six days after its release. However, the movie recently came under legal scrutiny as renowned music composer Ilayaraja sent a legal notice to the filmmakers, Mythri Movie Makers, for allegedly using his songs without obtaining proper permission.

According to reports, Ilayaraja has demanded ₹5 crore as compensation for the unauthorized use of his work.

Good Bad Ugly movie Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Good Bad Ugly features Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. The film also boasts a strong supporting cast, including Arjun Das, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu, Priya Prakash Varrier, Jackie Shroff, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.