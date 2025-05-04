Good Bad Ugly OTT release: Netflix announces official date for online debut of Ajith Kumar's highest-grossing movie

Good Bad Ugly OTT release: It's official! Ajith Kumar's box office superhit Good Bad Ugly, which is set for its online debut with Netflix, just got its official OTT release date.

Ajith's highest-grossing film to date has created quite a buzz over its OTT release as fans, especially in the Hindi-speaking belts, eagerly await its digital release.

Good Bad Ugly, which was released in theatres on April 10, enjoyed positive reviews from both critics and the audience. The movie, featuring intense action-packed scenes, follows the lead character Ajith, a retired gangster forced to return to his violent past after his son is kidnapped.

Check out Good Bad Ugly's official release date on Netflix: According to the latest Netflix update, Good Bad Ugly will release on the digital streaming platform on May 8, Thursday.

The Kollywood movie, which was released in theatres only in Tamil and Telugu, will also be available on the OTT platform in Hindi and other regional languages.

“Watch Good Bad Ugly on Netflix, out 8 May in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam,” the OTT giant said in its latest tweet.

Notably, Netflix had announced the online release of Good Bad Ugly on its platform even before the movie hit the theatres.

Good Bad Ugly: Box Office Collection According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly made an estimated ₹153.26 crore in India net for all languages during its theatrical run.

With an IMDB rating of 7.1/10, Good Bad Ugly is the only Kollywood film in 2025 to earn ₹180.23 crore at the Indian box office. It has significantly outperformed all other 2025 top-grossing films so far.

Globally, the movie earned a gross of ₹246.23 crore, surpassing the Tamil star's 2023 movie Thunivu, which had earned ₹200 crore globally, to become Ajith Kumar's highest-grossing movie ever.

Good Bad Ugly: Cast The film stars Jackie Shroff, Arjun Das, Prabhu, Prasanna, Yogi Babu, Sunil, and many more in the key roles, alongside Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan.