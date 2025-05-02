Subscribe

Good Bad Ugly OTT release: When and where to watch Ajith Kumar's highest-grossing movie online?

Ajith's highest-grossing film to date has created quite a buzz over its OTT release as fans, especially in the Hindi-speaking belts, eagerly await its digital release.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated2 May 2025, 09:46 AM IST
Good Bad Ugly earned a total of ₹245 crore globally.

Good Bad Ugly OTT release: Ajith Kumar's box office superhit Good Bad Ugly is all set to make its digital debut. The movie, which was released in theatres on April 10, enjoyed positive reviews from both critics and the audience.

Good Bad Ugly, featuring intense action-packed scenes, follows the lead character Ajith, a retired gangster forced to return to his violent past after his son is kidnapped.

Good Bad Ugly: When and where to watch

According to media reports, Good Bad Ugly will make its OTT debut with Netflix on May 8.

The Kollywood movie, which was released in only Tamil and Telugu, will also be available in Hindi.

Netflix announced the release of Good Bad Ugly on its platform even before the movie was released in theatres. However, the digital streaming platform has not officially announced the release date yet.

“Good Bad Ugly, coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi after its theatrical release!” the OTT giant said in a tweet.

Good Bad Ugly: Box Office Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly made an estimated 153.05 crore in India net for all languages in 21 days.

With an IMDB rating of 7.1/10, Good Bad Ugly is the only Kollywood film in 2025 to earn 150 crore at the Indian box office. It has significantly outperformed all other 2025 top-grossing films so far.

Globally, the movie earned a gross of 245 crore, surpassing the Tamil star's 2023 movie Thunivu, which had earned 200 crore globally, to become Ajith Kumar's highest-grossing movie ever.

Good Bad Ugly: Cast

The film stars Jackie Shroff, Arjun Das, Prabhu, Prasanna, Yogi Babu, Sunil, and many more in the key roles, alongside Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan.

 
First Published:2 May 2025, 09:46 AM IST
