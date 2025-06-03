'Good Boy' review: Park Bo-gum’s action-comedy lands strong punches with flair, fun characters, and knockout energy

‘Good Boy’ is the kind of show that winks at you right from the start. It knows it's here to entertain – and so far, it's doing a pretty good job of it.

This new South Korean action-comedy series, written by Lee Dae-il and directed by Shim Na-yeon, brings together a pretty exciting mix of things: former sports stars turned police officers, stylish action sequences, and just the right dash of heart and humor. The cast? A total treat – Park Bo-gum, Kim So-hyun, Oh Jung-se, Lee Sang-yi, Heo Sung-tae, and Tae Won-seok all bring something fun and fresh to the screen.

The show premiered with some fanfare in Bangkok on May 31st, 2025, and is streaming across several platforms – Netflix, Disney+ (in South Korea), and Amazon Prime Video globally. So, yes, it's accessible and buzz-worthy. But is it worth diving into? Based on the first two episodes, we’d say yes – with some cautious optimism.

Let’s start with the tone. ‘Good Boy’ doesn’t try to be mysterious or overly serious. It sets out to be fun and succeeds. The plot centres around five former athletes who, for various reasons, leave behind their sports careers and end up as part of a special crime-fighting police unit. It's a bit of a stretch conceptually, sure, but it’s played with such charm that you’re happy to go along for the ride.

Watch the trailer here:

You don’t actually see much of their sports pasts until the final stretch of episode one, which honestly turns out to be a great little payoff. Up until then, you’re getting to know them as quirky, flawed, but very likable characters adjusting to their new lives. And when the action kicks in? It's worth the wait.

Park Bo-gum, fresh off the international success of ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’, slides effortlessly into this new, very different role. It might seem hard to top that last hit, but to be fair, ‘Good Boy’ isn't trying to top it – it’s doing its own thing. Here, Bo-gum plays a boxer-turned-cop, and he’s got the charm and physicality to make it believable.

His scenes, especially the ones in motion, are shot beautifully. The camera work during action sequences – particularly with Bo-gum and Lee Sang-yi, who plays a former fencer – is sharp, fluid, and engaging. You feel like you’re in the middle of it with them, catching every punch, lunge, and fall.

Kim So-hyun holding a massive gun wasn’t on anyone’s 2025 bingo card, but hey – we love surprises. While her sport didn’t exactly prep her for close combat, she still pulls off her action moments with a steady hand and some fierce energy. It’s nice to see her stepping into such a strong, confident role, even if we haven't seen the full range of her abilities just yet.

One moment that absolutely deserves a shoutout is from Shin Jae-hong – the gentle giant of the squad – who nails a sewer lid throw (yes, really) with all the flair of an Olympic shot-putter. It’s one of those scenes that makes you sit up, grin, and go, “Okay, now this is fun.” The last part of episode one, where we finally see all five characters tap into their athletic sides, is a total visual treat.

And let’s talk music. American artist MAX, known for his work with BTS’s Suga and Le Sserafim’s Huh Yun-jin, lends his voice to the main OST, ‘Get In The Ring’. It’s punchy, upbeat, and matches the vibe of the show perfectly. Using it during the climax of episode one was a smart move – it felt like the show officially entered the ring, pun absolutely intended.

Listen to the song here:

While the main trio – Bo-gum, Sang-yi, and So-hyun – are clearly in the spotlight, there’s genuine excitement around the rest of the cast. Oh Jung-se, Heo Sung-tae, and Tae Won-seok haven’t had their big moments yet, but knowing their range and past performances, we're betting they’ll deliver soon.

So, two episodes in, ‘Good Boy’ isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel. But it’s rolling along smoothly on good writing, great chemistry, fun action, and lots of promise. There's plenty of room for growth, and we’re holding onto the benefit of the doubt that the best is yet to come.

If you’re looking for a show that’s light, stylish, funny, and packed with heart – this just might be your next favorite watch.