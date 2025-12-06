IndiGo flight disruptions derail Kiran Rao's Tokyo plans: 'Nice to get to know Mumbai T2'

IndiGo flight disruptions dampened Bollywood filmmaker Kiran Rao's travel plans on Friday as nearly 1000 domestic flights were cancelled and several others were delayed.

Scheduled to travel to Tokyo, Rao's international journey was derailed due to repeated delays and a lack of clarity from the airline.

In an Instagram story, Rao said she had already spent over eleven hours since leaving home and should have reached her destination by then. Instead, she remained stranded inside Mumbai Airport's Terminal 2 without a confirmed update from the carrier.

Rao shared her frustration online, but with a touch of humour, saying she had now gotten to know Mumbai's Terminal 2 “really well”. She also referenced checking on Delhi's pollution alert status.

In her post, Rao wrote, “By now (11 hours since I left home) I should've reached Tokyo, but it was nice to get to know Mumbai T2 really well, thanks to IndiGo. And now I'm checking on how Delhi is doing with GRAP II. Good day, all in all.”

View full Image Screengrab of Kiran Rao's Instagram story

On Friday, IndiGo issued a formal public apology amid mounting anger online and widespread disruptions. The airline confirmed that all domestic departures from Delhi Airport (DEL) for 5 December 2025 had been cancelled due to severe operational challenges affecting airports across India.

In its apology, IndiGo said, “To each one of our customers - We are truly sorry and will take care. We deeply apologise and understand how difficult the past few days have been for many of you. While this will not be resolved overnight, we assure you that we will do everything in our capacity to help you in the meantime and to bring our operations back to normal at the earliest.”