Good Wife OTT release date: Priyamani’s Tamil web series starts streaming; check how to watch it online

Good Wife is a Tamil web series starring Priyamani and directed by Revathy. It is an official adaptation of the American show, The Good Wife.

The story follows Priyamani’s character, Tarunika Gunaseelan, who returns to her career as a lawyer after her husband gets trapped in a legal case. As the family faces public scrutiny, she fights to protect both her professional life and her family’s name. The series mixes courtroom drama with emotional family struggles.

Priyamani, known for her powerful roles in movies and OTT web series, plays the lead. Priyamani has recently worked with a number of Bollywood movies like Article 370, Maidaan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

Her Hindi movie debut was in Raavan, directed by y Mani Ratnam. She made a special appearance in Chennai Express and danced along with SRK in One Two Three Four.

Hindi OTT viewers know her as Suchitra Tiwari in the massively-popular web series, The Family Man. She plays the wife of Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee. She won Filmfare OTT Awards Best Actor, Drama Series (Female) – Critics Choice for the Amazon Prime Video show.

The Good Wife cast also includes Sampath Raj, Aari Arjun and Halitha Shameem.

Good Wife OTT release date Good Wife has been released on OTT. JioHotstar started streaming the Tamil web series on July 4. It is also available in six other languages, including Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam. All six episodes were released at the same time.

As per the official description, here’s how the episodes will progress.

After her husband Gunaseelan is jailed due to a leaked sex tape, Tarunika restarts her law career to support her family. The series follows her courtroom battles, moral dilemmas and emotional challenges across six episodes.