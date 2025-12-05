Goodbye Rocky Randhawa! Ranveer Singh's gritty Dhurandhar role finally proves his range is deeper than comedy and flair

When I look at Ranveer Singh’s career over the last decade, one thing has always stood out to me: his sheer force of personality. Whether he was roaring through ‘Simmba’ with unrestrained swagger or losing himself in the grand emotional sweep of ‘Bajirao Mastani’, his performances thrived on volume — visual, emotional and physical.

With ‘Dhurandhar’, released on 5 December 2025, I found myself watching a completely different Ranveer. This time, he isn’t the storm in the centre of the frame; he’s the quiet shadow slipping past unnoticed. And that contrast is striking.

When we last saw Ranveer on the big screen, he told his on-screen girlfriend Rani — “Please handle with care! I’m a fragile.”

But in his next outing, there’s nothing “fragile” about him. The softness is gone, replaced with a razor-edged intensity that twists every frame he’s in. It feels like the actor has shed his old skin and stepped into a far more dangerous version of himself.

The first thing that hit me was how deliberately muted he is. The flamboyant costumes and explosive gestures of his earlier roles are replaced by a hard, stripped-down exterior — long and messy hair, contained expression, controlled posture.

But the real shift lies deeper. Ranveer has always been expressive, almost inescapably so; here, he pulls everything inward. I could see him working through scenes with minimal movement, letting the tension sit in the eyes or in the tightness of his breathing. The spaces between actions became the performance. I would shed more light on his performance scene by scene, but no spoilers allowed, right?

What makes this transformation especially interesting to me is that it doesn’t come from nowhere. Ranveer has always prepared intensely for his roles. I still remember how he spoke about immersing himself completely while working on ‘Bajirao Mastani’ — of building the character from the bones outward.

Watching ‘Dhurandhar’, I could sense the same methodical approach, just channelled differently. Instead of expanding himself to fill a character, he compresses. He chooses subtlety over spectacle, and the effect is unexpectedly powerful.

I know many of you may disagree and point out that his role as Alauddin Khilji was also dark and gritty. However, Khilji wasn’t a physically quiet role. If he was tense, you felt it instantly — not through subtle micro-expressions, but through his explosive, terrifying behaviour. In Dhurandhar, it’s the opposite. He communicates everything through stillness. He lets you into his mind with nothing more than that intense, unbroken gaze, and it’s a level of controlled menace that is completely unlike his work in ‘Padmaavat’.

The tone of the film gives him room to explore this restraint. Spy work, after all, often happens in silence — in observation, calculation and suppressed reaction. I noticed how carefully he modulates his voice, how he lets emotional beats simmer without erupting. The smallest inflection becomes significant.

In the second half of the film, when he cries his heart out about how he could not prevent the 26/11 attacks, his moment of anger and vulnerability lands with far more weight because of how tightly he has been holding everything in over the years.

Of course, this kind of reinvention comes with its own challenges. Someone with Ranveer’s natural kinetic energy could easily feel constrained in such a role. Yet, watching him, I felt he wasn’t suppressing himself — he was refining himself. The flamboyant showman hasn’t disappeared; he’s simply chosen not to lead with that side of his craft.

For me, ‘Dhurandhar’ marks a genuine shift in his career, not a detour. It feels like the beginning of a new chapter in which he can merge his trademark intensity with a more nuanced, controlled approach. And with ‘Dhurandhar 2 – Revenge’ already announced for March 2026, I’m curious to see how far he carries this transformation.